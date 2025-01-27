Indian skilled workforce gaining immense global recognition: Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi, Jan 27 Skilled workforce in India is gaining immense global recognition, said Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), on Monday.

“India’s skilled workforce is gaining immense global recognition, with our talent pool being widely appreciated. Our emergence as a global skill capital is a testament to our commitment to excellence,” said Chaudhary, while sharing insights from his interactions with global business leaders at the recent Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also highlighted a global demand for skilled workers.

The MoS informed that discussions at Davos also revolved around sustainability, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, and a focus on women-led development. On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Chaudhary also celebrated the achievements of 100 distinguished entrepreneurs from across India from the skill ecosystem at a special event hosted at Kaushal Bhawan in the national capital.

These entrepreneurs, including those from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and the Northeast, were invited by the government and were also honoured as special guests at the Republic Day parade, recognising their pivotal role in driving the nation’s growth and innovation under the Skill India Mission.

Chaudhary commended the entrepreneurs present for elevating India’s reputation as a source of skilled talent.

“The participation of 100 entrepreneurs at this national celebration underscores the impact of our skilling initiatives. These programmes have empowered individuals nationwide, creating sustainable livelihoods and inspiring others to pursue entrepreneurial journeys,” he said.

India’s startup ecosystem is the largest in the world, with 118 unicorns valued at $354 billion. This success is driven by visionary policies, effective execution, and the resilience of entrepreneurs.

The critical role of the MSME sector was also underscored, comprising 63 million enterprises, employing over 11 crore people, and contributing 30 per cent to the GDP and 45 per cent to exports.

In addition, the transformative impact of the Skill India Mission was noted, emphasising its role in empowering youth and fostering self-reliance (AtmaNirbhar Bharat).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor