Indian SMEs See Sustainability as a Key Driver for Commercial Success: DHL Express Launches Global Sustainability Survey 2024

BusinessWire India

Bonn [Germany] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Sustainability has become a strategic imperative for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), significantly influencing their long-term value and credibility, according to a new international survey from DHL Express. To better understand the growing prioritization of sustainability across the supply chain operations, DHL Express conducted an in-depth survey of 5,000 SME decision makers across 11 global markets: the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, China, Singapore, Japan, Mexico, Canada and India.

The survey found that 95% of Indian SMEs believe sustainability is "very important" or "extremely important" to their business. This is significantly higher than the global average of 75% and highlights the strong commitment to sustainability among Indian businesses.

"Sustainability is now at the forefront of many businesses' agendas. However, the challenge of developing and implementing a sustainability strategy can often seem overwhelming - with many survey respondents highlighting not knowing where to start on the journey. By partnering with a trusted logistics leader like DHL Express, renowned for its dedicated portfolio of low emissions shipping solutions, SMEs can position themselves to remain viable, competitive, and ensure long-term growth," says Michiel Greeven, Executive Vice President Global Commercial at DHL Express.

"Sustainability is no longer a 'nice to have' for businesses, it has become a necessity to drive growth, attract customers, and secure long-term investment," says R S Subramanian, SVP South Asia at DHL Express, "Indian SMEs are recognizing this and are taking proactive steps to incorporate sustainable practices into their operations. In fact, as per our survey at DHL, we see that 51% of SMEs in India and 47% of SMEs in China believe their customers would be willing to pay more for sustainable shipping, compared to the global average of 23%. This is likely because India and China are exporting powerhouses, and SMEs here are leaning into sustainable strategies to appeal to Western consumers."

The businesses that took part in the research spanned nine sectors: retail, consumer goods, professional services, engineering, fashion, technology, chemicals, life science & healthcare, and financial service, providing valuable insights that will help SMEs navigate the evolving landscape and seize new opportunities. The resulting eBook discovers the impact sustainability is having on SMEs and the growing prioritization across their supply chain operations.

Key findings from the survey for India include:

* Sustainability is extremely important to SMEs in India and China: 72% of Chinese SMEs and 59% of Indian SMEs said that sustainability is "extremely important" to their business. This is significantly higher than the global average of 35%.

* Strong customer support for sustainability: 51% of Indian SMEs believe their customers are "extremely" or "very" willing to pay more for sustainable shipping, significantly higher than the global average of 23%.

* Sustainability is driving commercial success: 68% of Indian SMEs believe that offering sustainable delivery options will lead to increased commercial success.

* Partnering with sustainable logistics providers is key: 90% of Indian SMEs say it is "extremely" or "very" important to partner with logistics providers that prioritize sustainability.

Other important findings and challenges include:

High relevance but low investment readiness

At least two-thirds of SMEs within all surveyed sectors said that sustainability is either "very important" or "extremely important" to them. The financial services sector and fashion sector agreed most strongly with this sentiment, with 81% of respondents in each group answering this way. Despite a widespread understanding of the importance of the issue, most SMEs are reluctant to allocate budget towards sustainable initiatives. Most (53%) are only willing to invest 1-3% of their operating budget into sustainable practices. Only 9% of SMEs will invest more than 5%, whilst 16% will invest nothing.

Internal and customer buy-in remains a major challenge

When asked about their challenges in reaching their sustainability goals, the main concern for most SMEs across all markets was securing internal and customer buy-in. This is particularly prevalent in Germany, where 74% of SMEs acknowledge this challenge.

Fashion industry and financial services sector are among the most sustainable industries

Although the fashion industry is often subject to significant scrutiny over the sustainability of its supply chain, most fashion SMEs are strongly pro-sustainability. 81% of respondents in the sector said it is "very important" or "extremely important" to their business and over three-quarters (78%) believe offering sustainable delivery options could improve their brand image ("to some/a large/a very large" extent). SMEs in the financial services sector are the most likely to say sustainability is "extremely important" to their business (43%). This sector is the most willing to allocate operating budget to sustainability practices (88%), and the most likely to feel offering sustainable delivery options could lead to increased commercial success (47% "to a large/to a very large" extent.)

DHL Express' role in supporting SME sustainability

With the GoGreen Plus service, DHL Express customers can take action to reduce their Scope 3 emissions through the use of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) in DHL's air cargo fleet. The emission savings achieved (Scope 3) are passed on to customers in the form of certificates. Moreover, DHL Express is continuously striving to enhance the sustainability of its operations and services, thereby contributing to the DHL Group's sustainability goals to reduce annual GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions to under 29 million metric tons; electrify 66% of its last-mile delivery vehicles and increase the share of sustainable fuels to over 30% by 2030.

Sustainability is set to transform the industry over the next ten years. This comprehensive eBook has been designed to help SMEs take actionable steps to improve the sustainability of their logistics and overcome any challenges presented by the expectations of their customers. As the global leader in the logistics industry, DHL Express supports thousands of SMEs across the world within a wide scope of industries and endeavors to provide the right tools, strategies and insights to help SMEs excel in their sustainable practices.

One can download the eBook here: Sustainable Logistics: DHL Express' Global Survey | DHL Global.

One can find the press release for download as well as further information on group.dhl.com/pressreleases.

DHL - The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

On the internet: group.dhl.com/press

Follow us at: twitter.com/DHLglobal

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor