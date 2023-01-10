​​​​Indian society’s stereotypes about Married women have been broken by Pooja Parmeshwar, who won Mrs. India Queen

Mrs. Pooja Parmeshwar, winner of Mrs. India Queen Season 2 and running candidate of Mrs. Universe 2022-2023, breaks her silence on Indian society stereotypes.

New Delhi (India), January 10: Tradition dictates that women in Indian households should play the stereotyped role of a woman, which includes caring for her husband, children, and family with a job (if the lady wishes to). It is Mrs. Pooja Parmeshwar who stands firm against these stereotypes. There have been many criticisms of married Indian women participating in beauty pageants and choosing to model as a career because of stereotypical ideas about how they should dress and be more focused on their families. But Pooja hails from a family who understands the essential need attached to fulfilling one’s dream.

Being from a middle-class Indian family with a specific mindset about the glam/modelling industry, Pooja has come a long way toward her dreams. She has always dreamt of being a model and representing India. But, as the story of every Indian woman goes about making sacrifices, she had to give up on her dreams due to the lack of family support towards her this dream. Her family always gives importance to education, and with that, Pooja completed her Inter-CA and worked at Deloitte for a few years before getting married. As she enjoys spending time with children, she also did a course in early childhood development and now works as a teacher in a preschool. But somewhere, the fire and passion in her to live her dream wasn’t resting.

RJ Pritam Singh, the fame of Bigg Boss 8, also known as Pritam Pyaare, says, “Pooja is multitalented and came a long way, representing herself, her culture, family, and friends. She is the real woman of today. Woman of substance, beauty with a brain and winner of hearts. All the best to her in her future endeavours. God bless her to keep shining star.”

Actor Trupti Khamkar, recently seen with Bhoomi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera, added, ” I have seen Pooja very closely from her day one on this planet. She has always been genuinely truthful, having a reality check of situations around her, at the same time being courageous to dream big and do whatever it takes to make them come true.”

Pooja being strong, vocal, independent, and passionate, determined to never give up, convinced her family and brought them on the same page. Even after marriage, having a kid, alongside pursuing her duties as a daughter, mother and wife, she persevered in her dream and won her first beauty pageant as Mrs.India Queen Season 2, which happened in June 2022, with strong support her husband, mother in law and family. Her mother, brother, and aunt couldn’t be more proud of her achievements. Her stairwell will not end here. She is all set to represent India at Mrs. Universe 2022-23 and fulfil her teenage goal.

Commenting on this, Mrs. Pooja Parmeshwar says,” Although I have been buried in parenting and wifehood for many years, I have always wanted to represent India, and it has finally come true. I find it a blessing that my family understands me. I still believe that if you have it in you and decide to achieve something, that fire within you will shine through, and you can make your close and dear ones believe in you. There are no words to describe how it feels to make your dream come true after the struggle every married woman faces when she has to make a choice. I would want every married woman to pursue her dream and wish every family would break out of the stereotypical Indian mentalities as mine did .”

