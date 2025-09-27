Indian Startup Hello Aria Just Made Your USD 20/Month Productivity App Obsolete

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27: For years, Silicon Valley has sold a myth: that peak productivity is just one more expensive subscription away. You've been told you need one app for your to-do lists, another for meeting notes, and a third for team follow-ups. The result isn't productivity; it's a digital Frankenstein of logins and notifications that adds more friction than it removes.

Now, an Indian startup is calling their bluff.

From Hyderabad, a company has launched a tool so simple and effective it makes most productivity software look obsolete. Meet Hello Aria, a powerful AI assistant that doesn't ask you to download a new app because it lives in the one you already use all day: WhatsApp. For less than the price of a cup of coffee at just ₹89 per month,it's delivering a knockout blow to bloated, overpriced software.

A Revolution Born from Constraint

Hello Aria's brilliance lies in its origin story. Instead of chasing features, its founder focused on solving real-world Indian problems. "India's constraints, price sensitivity and time poverty, pushed us to design for affordability and radical simplicity," says founder Sai Tharun Kakkirala. This philosophy of meeting people where they are, instead of forcing them to learn a new system, has resonated powerfully. The result is a product that is "Built in India, useful for the world."

The proof is undeniable. In just six months, over 30,000 students, professionals, and small businesses have embraced this chat-based approach.

Do More With Zero Effort

Hello Aria integrates the functions of several apps into a single, seamless conversation.

-Your Personal Secretary is a Chatbot: Simply tell Aria what you need. Set reminders, capture to-dos from voice notes or images, and schedule meetings without ever leaving your whatsapp chat screen.

-The End of Meeting Notes: Forward a rambling group chat or a long voice note to Aria, and it instantly converts it into a clean, actionable Minutes of Meeting (MoM) summary, complete with owners and due dates.

-Automated Follow-Ups: Aria's "Circles" feature acts as your personal assistant, sending automated, polite nudges to teammates, clients, or vendors so that follow-through actually happens.

-Your Office in One App: Aria connects directly with your most critical tools, including Google Calendar, Drive, and Gmail, letting you schedule, attach files, and share information without app-hopping.

Your expensive apps are now on notice. The future of productivity is simpler, more integrated, and far more affordable.

See the future for yourself at http://helloaria.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor