Indian Startup LoveForLife Rehabilitation Services Honoured with Zero Project '24

New Delhi [India], February 26: LoveForLife Rehabilitation Services, an Indian Startup and a leading organization dedicated to fostering early intervention, is thrilled to announce that it has been bestowed with the prestigious Zero Project Award 2024 on 22nd Feb for its contributions to the field of Disability Inclusion.

The Zero Award, presented by the global organization Zero Project, recognizes innovative and impactful initiatives that remove barriers and promote inclusion for persons with disabilities. The Zero Project awards acknowledge organizations that have effectively eliminated obstacles for individuals with disabilities by implementing creative and adaptable solutions. The annual Zero Conference held at the United Nations Offices in Vienna bestowed awards to 77 organisations from more than 100 countries, and the event was attended by over 1000 participants. LoveForLife Rehabilitation Services proudly represented India at this massive event, which was telecasted live the world over.

LoveForLife Rehabilitation Services, with a multidisciplinary team of professionals including occupational therapists, speech therapists, special educators, and psychologists, provides home-based Therapeutic services pan India and works to develop tailored plans for each child and their family, recognizing the unique needs and challenges after detailed assessment.

Surabhi Agarwal, the Founder, said, "We are profoundly honoured to receive the Zero Project award for our efforts towards early intervention and inclusion after 6 years of relentless work in the field. Together, we strive towards our vision of nurturing roots for a stronger tree, which aligns perfectly with the belief that the first five years of a child's life are crucial in shaping their future. LoveForLife Rehabilitation Services' commitment to providing a family-oriented approach for diverse needs so that each child reaches its full potential has earned them this esteemed accolade.

This recognition from the Zero Project not only validates the organization's efforts but also serves as a testament to their dedication to promoting inclusion and creating a more equitable society.

