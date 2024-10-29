Indian startups win top honors at L'Oreal's Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Three startups from India and Singapore have emerged as winners of the L'Oreal Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program for the South Asia Pacific, Middle East & North Africa (SAPMENA) region, the biggest Beauty Tech open innovation competition of this geographical scale.

- Bengaluru-based Live2.ai and NeuralGarage have the opportunity to work on a commercial pilot program and receive mentorship from senior L'Oreal executives and program partners.

The three teams - Live2.ai (India), NeuralGarage (India) and Creatively Squared (Singapore) - have won the opportunity to work with L'Oreal in a commercial pilot with one of the Group's 37 international brands, tap into potential exposure in 35 markets across the SAPMENA region, and embark on a year-long mentorship program with senior executives from L'Oreal and the program partners. By collaborating with strong partners, L'Oreal aims to accelerate the pace and significance of beauty tech innovations for the consumers of SAPMENA.

Aseem Kaushik, Managing Director of L'Oreal India, said, "L'Oreal's commitment to innovation is further strengthened by the success of the first Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program. India is a true powerhouse of entrepreneurial talent, and we're inspired by the groundbreaking ideas emerging from its startup community. We believe these winning solutions will redefine the future of beauty making it more personalized, inclusive, and sustainable for consumers in India and globally."

Saloni Shah, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, L'Oreal India, said, "India shines at the SAPMENA Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program! Unearthing true game-changers in the Indian beauty tech space. Congratulations to all the winners! L'Oreal India is excited to partner with these innovators to drive transformative change in how consumers experience beauty worldwide."

The three winning startups of the 2024 L'Oreal SAPMENA Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program are:

* Live2.ai (India): Live2.ai is a SaaS platform offering interactive video solutions, focusing on shoppable video technology for Connected TV (CTV) and brands' websites and apps. It enables businesses to create engaging videos where viewers can make purchases directly within the video content.

* NeuralGarage (India): NeuralGarage uses Generative AI to solve the problem of awkward dubbing in entertainment, with technology that syncs actors' lip movements with dubbed audio to create a natural viewing experience that preserves the cinematic feel of the original content.

* Creatively Squared (Singapore): Creatively Squared is a visual content production platform that enables brands to efficiently produce original digital photos and videos that are on-brand, high quality and effective.

Launched in May 2024, the inaugural L'Oreal SAPMENA Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program attracted hundreds of startups from across the SAPMENA region. These innovators participated in a highly competitive five-month competition, culminating in the Grand Finale on 23 October in Singapore.

Offering innovative solutions to key challenges with the beauty industry, these startups addressed one or more of five challenge themes: Consumer Experience, Content, Media, New Commerce, and Tech for Good. Through their participation, startups had the opportunity to connect with commercial and digital leaders, including strategic partners and mentors who offered insights to test new ideas and potential to scale. The judging panel comprised of senior executives from L'Oreal, Accenture, Google, Meta and Veros Ventures.

L'Oreal is dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation. Fast Company recently named L'Oreal in its Top 50 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list and winner of the Beauty and Fashion category, in recognition of its commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.

About the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program in SAPMENA

The Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program is a regional open innovation competition that seeks to discover, support and nurture promising startups from across the South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa region. These startups will be given the opportunity to further innovate their solutions in Beauty Tech for one of five challenge themes: Consumer Experience, Content, Media, New Commerce and Tech for Good.

The three regional semi-finals for the GCC, India and Southeast Asia culminate in an in-person SAPMENA Grand Finale. Judges comprise senior executives from L'Oreal and the program partners including Accenture, Google and Meta.

The top three SAPMENA Grand Finale winners win a L'Oreal-funded commercial pilot opportunity and a year-long mentorship program with senior executives from L'Oreal and the program partners. Startups who prove successful pilots in SAPMENA could have the opportunity to work with L'Oreal globally. With L'Oreal SAPMENA as a launchpad, startups could tap into an extensive network of partners and market insights.

Home to 40% of the world's population, the SAPMENA region covers 35 markets including many of the world's fastest growing, most populous and young markets. Its consumers are young digital natives, having an average age of 28 years (compared to the global average of 33 years) and with more than 60% purchasing online every week. Innovative e-commerce and social commerce business models and technologies are needed to reach and engage these consumers, who are leading the beauty acceleration with diverse beauty ideals and a dynamic digital culture of on-demand, always-connected and hyper social. Across Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East, the combined startup ecosystem includes over 40,000 startups, with more than 180 unicorns (startups valued US$1 billion+) and a deal flow that reached US$20 billion last year.

For more information, visit http://bigbang.lorealsapmena.com/.

About L'Oreal South Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa (SAPMENA) Zone

Home to 3 billion people and 40% of the world's population, the South Asia Pacific, Middle East & North Africa (SAPMENA) Zone is a major growth engine for L'Oreal and a global talent hub. The SAPMENA Zone was formed in 2021 to drive focus on consumer needs and growth in many of the world's most populous, young and fast-growing economies. Across 13 entities and 35 markets spanning New Zealand to Morocco, the L'Oreal SAPMENA Zone is reinventing beauty experiences for our consumers through a portfolio of over 30 international brands and game-changing Beauty Tech innovations. Our business model is built on responsible and sustainable growth, with commitments which focus on three key areas - the planet, the people and our products.

About L'Oreal

For 115 years, L'Oreal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oreal for the Future program, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2023 the Group generated sales amounting to 41.18 billion euros. With 20 research centres across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 6,400 Digital talents, L'Oreal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

