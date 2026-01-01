Indian stock market rings in New Year with gains, Nifty near 26,200

Mumbai, Jan 1 The Indian stock markets welcomed 2026 with a positive opening on Thursday as overall sentiment remained cautiously constructive, supported by improving domestic technicals, despite mixed global cues and the absence of major domestic triggers.

While Nifty opened 0.17 per cent higher at 26,173.30, Sensex opened 0.04 per cent up at 85,255.55.

Among sectors, FMCG index was down 1 per cent, while telecom index was up 1 per cent in the early trade. On NSE, 10 out of 15 sectors were in the green. Nifty Media and Nifty Auto lead the advance, while Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma traded in red.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices were trading almost flat in the morning trade.

According to analysts, market participants are likely to closely monitor global equity trends, crude oil price movements, and institutional fund flows for incremental directional cues during the session.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak for the fifth consecutive session on December 31, offloading equities worth Rs 3,597 crore.

In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided strong support by purchasing equities worth Rs 6,759 crore on the same day, more than offsetting FII outflows and lending stability to the market, said analysts.

Amid ongoing volatility and global uncertainty, traders are advised to remain selective and disciplined. Buying quality stocks on declines with tight risk controls is recommended, while fresh long positions should be initiated only after a confirmed and sustained breakout above the 26,300 level, they mentioned.

The Indian rupee opened 1 paise weaker at 89.88 against US dollar. It closed at 89.87 on Wednesday.

Also, the Indian stock exchanges have also published the official trading holiday calendar for 2026, offering early clarity to investors and traders on non-trading days across cash, derivatives and currency segments.

Meanwhile, major international markets across China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, the UAE, the UK and the US will remain shut on New Year's Day. Additionally, stock exchanges in China and Japan will observe an extended New Year break, staying closed on Friday as well.

