Indian stock markets hit record highs following BJP's decisive state election victory

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, soared to unprecedented highs during Monday's market opening.

This surge was fuelled by the recent triumph of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in state elections, coupled with robust domestic macroeconomic data and mounting expectations of a US rate cut in March.

As the Sensex and Nifty reached their all-time highs, market experts provided insights into the driving forces behind this impressive rally.

Sunil Shah attributed the surge to the favourable outcome of state election results, stating, "Only one reason I would accurate to this rally, Sensex is up by more than 900 points, the reason is the outcome of state election results and results are in favour of the ruling party".

Shah added, "It's a huge mandate by the people and that makes the market feel very comfortable that if this was considered to be semi-final, the final will be played in the month of May and the outcome is now more predictable than before. So investors are confident about the continuation of the policies and this growth momentum and the thrust of the government where it is, so the growth is the focus area of the government".

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, emphasized the significance of political stability and a reform-oriented government in driving market optimism.

He stated, "The state elections results have turned out to be a big event which can trigger renewed optimism and further rally in the market. The market likes political stability and a reform-oriented, market-friendly government. From the market perspective, the results were better than expected".

Vijaykumar further said, "The market has already partly discounted a BJP victory with a 500-point rally during the last 4 sessions. But the mood is so exuberant that the rally will continue. The global backdrop also is favourable with the US 10-year bond yield declining to 4.23 per cent. An across-the-board rally in stocks is in the offing. A restraining factor will be the valuations which are high and will get stretched further with the rally gaining momentum".

While acknowledging the positive sentiment, Dr Vijayakumar also highlighted potential challenges, including high valuations and the likelihood of stretched valuations with the rally.

He noted, "In the near-term, the market will ignore fundamentals and move up, but soon high valuations will trigger some selling."

The Indian stock markets reflect a dynamic interplay of political events, macroeconomic indicators, and global factors, contributing to a complex and evolving financial landscape.

Investors remain watchful as the market navigates through these dynamics, balancing exuberance with underlying fundamentals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor