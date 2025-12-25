Indian stock markets shut today for Christmas, marking last trading holiday of 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 : Indian stock markets will remain closed on Thursday for Christmas, marking the last trading holiday of 2025.

Trading in equities, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLBs), and currency derivatives will stay suspended for the day on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The commodity derivatives segment will also remain shut for both the morning and evening sessions. Trading on the BSE, NSE and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is scheduled to resume on Friday, December 26.

Ahead of the holiday, Indian equity markets ended marginally lower on Wednesday in a volatile trading session, amid mixed global cues.

At the close of trade, the BSE Sensex declined by 116.14 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 85,408.70, while the Nifty 50 slipped 35.05 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end at 26,142.10.

Sectoral performance remained largely weak, with most indices ending in the red. Barring the media and metal indices, all other sectoral indices closed lower.

Information Technology, Oil & Gas, Pharma and PSU Bank indices declined by around 0.4 per cent each during the session. The Nifty IT index dropped sharply by 1 per cent, making technology stocks the top laggards of the day.

The decline in IT stocks followed developments related to amendments by the US Department of Homeland Security to the H-1B work visa selection process, which weighed on sentiment across major tech counters.

Despite the short-term weakness, market experts pointed to supportive macroeconomic factors underpinning Indian equities.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that from a macro perspective, Indian equities continue to draw stability from the Reserve Bank of India's decisive liquidity intervention.

He stated, "With nearly Rs 2.9 lakh crore set to be injected into the system over the coming days, starting December 29. This "shock-and-awe" approach has helped ease concerns over the recent cash crunch, pushed bond yields lower, and created a strong macro safety net for risk assets. Lower yields are improving the valuation comfort for rate-sensitive sectors such as Banking and Realty, while elevated commodity prices are lending support to Metals. The combination of stabilising yields, proactive RBI action, and steady domestic institutional participation continues to anchor the market's medium-term construct, even as short-term price action remains selective and technically sensitive."

With markets set to reopen on Friday after the Christmas break, investors are expected to track global cues and domestic liquidity developments for further direction.

