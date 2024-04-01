Indian stocks kick off 2024-25 on a flyer, indices at fresh peak

New Delhi [India], April 1 : Riding on the gains from the previous financial year, Indian stock indices kicked off the new fiscal 2024-25 on a bullish note. The benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - hit fresh all-time highs on Monday.

At the closing, bell, Sensex settled at 74,014.55 points, up 363.20 points or 0.49 per cent and Nifty settled at 22,462.00 points, up 135.10 points or 0.61 per cent.

Their all-time highs were 74,254.62 points and 22,529.95 points, respectively.

Indian stock market indices closed the financial year 2023-24 on a firm note, with Sensex and Nifty rising in the range of 27-31 per cent, backed by firm economic growth forecasts by various global watchdogs and political stability at the federal level.

"The Indian market boarded on a strong trajectory at the onset of the new financial year, with indications pointing towards a continuation of this favourable momentum in the near term. This confidence is supported by a global rally in expectation of a Fed rate cut in June and a healthy domestic earnings growth forecast in Q4FY24," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Back home, foreign portfolio investors continue to remain net buyers in India. This also buoyed the stocks. Foreign portfolio investors, who had aggressively sold Indian stocks and turned net sellers in the Indian equity market in January 2024, became net buyers in February and March. This has also likely buoyed the stocks of late.

In March, they bought stocks in India worth Rs 31,056 crore, the latest data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) showed.

Going ahead into this week, investors will closely monitor the RBI monetary policy meeting starting Wednesday, with the outcome to be pronounced on Friday morning.

"Now all eyes will be on RBI monetary policy due this Friday where status quo is expected but commentary would be keenly watched. The market is expected to continue its positive momentum but the journey could be volatile on the back of elections and Q4 earnings this month," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The RBI typically conducts six bimonthly meetings in a financial year, where it deliberates interest rates, money supply, inflation outlook, and various macroeconomic indicators.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its February review meeting unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, thus maintaining the status quo for the sixth straight time.

The repo rate is the rate of interest at which RBI lends to other banks.

Deliberating the policy statement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had attributed comfortable inflation and firm growth dynamics as the reasons behind maintaining the status quo in the policy stance.

Retail inflation in India is in RBI's two-six per cent comfort level but is above the ideal 4 per cent scenario. In February, it was 5.09 per cent.

