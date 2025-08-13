Indian stocks rise on firm global cues, low inflation; Sensex up 304 points

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Indian stock benchmarks settled higher on Wednesday, backed by a continued decline in headline inflation and some buying at lower levels. Firm global cues also supported the indices.

Sensex closed at 80,539.91 points, up 304.31 points or 0.38 per cent, while Nifty closed at 24,619.35 points, up 131.95 points, up 0.54 per cent, respectively.

Companies dealing in auto, media, metal, and pharma were among the top gainers today, NSE data showed.

India's retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased sharply to 1.55 per cent in July 2025, marking the lowest level since June 2017.

Indian equity markets had largely been choppy as investors remained uncertain over the trade deal with the United States, which has imposed 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

"The past five sessions have been a roller-coaster ride for market participants, but we are witnessing noticeable strength in select pockets across sectors," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, "Indian equities experienced a broad-based optimism as CPI hit an eight-year low, boosting hopes for a revival in discretionary spending, led by autos and metals."

"Despite uncertainties around Trump's trade stance and global risks, India's growth-inflation dynamics remain favourable for 2025-26 with risk to marginal downgrade based on tariff updates. India looks forward to the Trump-Putin meeting dated 15th August," Nair added.

Sensex is now some 5,500 points below its all-time high of 85,978 points. In 2025 so far, Sensex rose around 2.6 per cent.

In 2024, Sensex and Nifty accumulated a growth of about 9-10 per cent each. In 2023, Sensex and Nifty gained 16-17 per cent, on a cumulative basis. In 2022, they gained a mere 3 per cent each.

