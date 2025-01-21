Indian Sustainable Natural Rubber (iSNR) Initiative Launched to Set New Global Standards for Sustainability

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 21: The Indian Sustainable Natural Rubber (iSNR), a groundbreaking initiative that aligns with globally accepted sustainability principles and the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), was officially launched today in Kottayam, Kerala. The ceremony was inaugurated by George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Minority Affairs, and presided over by Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan, Member of the Legislative Assembly. Dignitaries, including G. Anil Kumar (Vice Chairman, Rubber Board) and N. Hari (Member, Rubber Board), extended their felicitations.

M. Vasanthagesan, Executive Director of the Rubber Board, emphasized the importance of the iSNR framework, stating: "Sustainability is no longer a choice but an imperative in global trade. For the first time, the Indian Rubber Board has created a certification framework with Zero Cost to Farmers and Growers. This initiative not only ensures compliance with the EUDR but also strengthens the position of Indian natural rubber in global markets."

Advancing Sustainability in Rubber Production: The iSNR initiative represents a transformative step in ensuring environmentally and socially responsible natural rubber production. The framework focuses on: Preventing Deforestation: Ensuring all natural rubber sourced under the iSNR framework complies with zero-deforestation commitments, supporting both global biodiversity and carbon sequestration goals.

Empowering Farmers: Offering free certification and training for smallholders, equipping them with sustainable farming practices that enhance yield, reduce environmental impact, and improve livelihood opportunities.

Traceability Across the Supply Chain: Creating transparency from farm to factory, providing global buyers with assurance of ethical and sustainable sourcing.

Alignment with Global Goals: Supporting India's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Climate Agreement.

TRST01: Driving Sustainability Through Innovation as the official Technology Partner, TRST01 plays a pivotal role in the implementation and management of the iSNR framework. Selected through a rigorous evaluation process, TRST01 brings cutting-edge digital solutions to ensure the integrity and efficiency of the initiative.

Manoj Vembu, Co-Founder and Director of TRST01, highlighted the transformative potential of sustainable rubber: "Sustainable rubber is not just about meeting regulationsit is about creating a lasting positive impact for the environment, farmers, and global industries. At TRST01, we enable this transformation through advanced digital solutions that drive traceability, compliance, and measurable sustainability outcomes. The iSNR initiative positions India as a global leader in sustainable natural rubber production."

TRST01's platform empowers stakeholders across the supply chain with: Digital Monitoring and Reporting: Ensuring adherence to EUDR requirements and providing real-time insights into sustainable practices.

Compliance Made Simple: Streamlined processes that reduce the burden on farmers and exporters, enabling seamless certification.

Environmental and Social Benefits: Supporting reforestation efforts, carbon footprint reduction, and fair practices for farmers. A Milestone in Global Rubber Sustainability,

The iSNR initiative sets a precedent for sustainable rubber frameworks worldwide. By prioritizing environmental preservation, farmer welfare, and global compliance, it ensures that India's natural rubber industry remains competitive while contributing to a greener planet.

About TRST01

TRST01 specializes in sustainable technology solutions, focusing on supply chain transparency, environmental impact measurement, and digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV). With deployments in multiple countries, TRST01 empowers industries to achieve their net-zero and sustainability goals by transitioning from measurement to management through innovative platforms.

