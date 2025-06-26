Indian tea industry employs 12 lakh workers, 58 pc women: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, June 26 The Indian tea industry in the organised sector provides employment to about 12 lakh workers, and about 58 per cent of those are women, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

“Women are leading the growth of India’s tea sector. Our nation continues to make a mark globally with its aromatic teas and steady export rise,” Goyal posted on X social media platform.

In FY25, the total volume of tea exported stood at 263 million kg, while total value realised was Rs 7,818 crore (as per DGCIS data).

Latest data from the Commerce Ministry showed that tea shipments were 10.8 per cent up at $0.92 billion from $0.83 billion.

In 2024, India’s tea exports touched a 10-year high at 255 million kg, despite the uncertainties in the global market triggered by geopolitical tensions, according to recent data compiled by the Tea Board of India.

India exports tea to more than 25 countries with the UAE, Iraq, Iran, Russia, USA and the UK as its major markets. India is among the top five tea exporters in the world accounting for about 10 per cent of total world exports.

India’s Assam, Darjeeling, and Nilgiri tea are considered one of the finest in the world. Most of the tea exported out of India is black tea which makes up about 96 per cent of total exports. The other varieties include regular tea, green tea, herbal tea, masala tea and lemon tea.

The country has taken several steps to boost tea output, create a niche brand for Indian tea and to ensure the welfare of the families associated with the tea industry.

The Assam Valley and Cachar are the two tea-producing regions in Assam. In West Bengal, Dooars, Terai and Darjeeling are the three major tea producer regions. The southern part of India produces about 17 per cent of the country's total output with the major producing states being Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

At present, there are nearly 2.30 lakh small tea growers existing in the supply chain.

