Indian Tech Companies take Centre-stage at GITEX Africa 2024, Morocco

New Delhi [India], July 18: The second edition of GITEX Africa took place from 29-31 May 2024 in Marrakesh, Morocco. The event is organised by Kaoun International SARL, entity of Dubai World Trade Centre, in partnership with the Digital Development Agency (ADD) under the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform. Morocco's tech sector has registered an annual growth rate of 15% in recent years, and the ADD is leading the digital transformation agenda from the forefront.

As the largest tech event in the region, GITEX Africa hosted more than 1,400 exhibitors and 50,000+ visitors from over 130 countries. Technologies and innovations in Consumer Tech, Fintech, Smart Cities, Telecom & Network Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Health Tech, IoT, Cloud, AI, and much more was on display. The venue also offered a dedicated space for startups from across the continent and beyond to showcase their abilities in leading technology sectors.

India has gradually emerged as the global hub of technological innovations, with the 3rd largest Startup ecosystem in the world. Valued at approximately $340 billion, the country is home to over 99,000 startups, including 100+ unicorns. India's IT industry, valued at over $190 billion, lays a robust foundation for collaboration between the two countries, offering expertise in software development as well as telecom and digital infrastructure. It is, therefore, not surprising that Morocco has emerged as a top destination for new-age products from India, like mobiles, auto parts, electronics, engineering goods, generic & speciality chemicals, plastics, petroleum products, etc. Bilateral trade between the two nations touched $3.6 billion in 2022-2023, with a significant portion attributed to technology-related exports and imports.

GITEX Africa 2024 saw India's extensive participation, and Comnet Exhibitions was at the forefront, managing the country's representation at this grand event. Comnet partnered with over 40 companies representing a range of cutting-edge innovations, to showcase India's leadership in advanced technology solutions. Comnet created a platform to enable dynamic collaboration between government and industry bodies like the Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council and the Mobile & Electronics Devices Export Promotion Council, as well as established private enterprises, exemplifying India's commitment to fostering innovation, technological progress, and driving sustainable growth. India's startup community, the heartbeat of innovation, also had a prominent presence, with numerous startups unveiling groundbreaking solutions across diverse sectors. Companies exhibited products and solutions across technology domains, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, fintech, blockchain, etc.

Ambassador Rajesh Vaishnaw graced the event by inaugurating the India pavilion, connecting with representatives from Indian companies and startups. Special thanks go to Ambassador Vaishnaw and Mrs. Soumya Nair, Counsellor at the Embassy of India in Rabat, for their invaluable support.

Regarding India's presence at GITEX Africa, Chandrika Behl, Managing Director of Comnet Exhibitions, stated, "As an affiliate of GITEX Global, this event attracted the best of the industry worldwide. And India's strong presence signifies our commitment to promoting home-grown companies and technologies on such an important platform. Moreover, it is an opportunity for India and Morocco to cement this partnership further to augment economic ties, facilitate knowledge exchange, bring Indian IT investment into Morocco, and propel both nations towards a technologically advanced future. India's robust presence underscores its role as a key player in shaping the future of technology."

About Comnet Exhibitions: Comnet Exhibitions is a leading exhibition organiser based in India, specialising in organising business-to-business events that bring together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from various sectors to foster collaboration and drive growth.

