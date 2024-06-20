Indian tech professionals saw median salary hike of 150 pc post upskilling: Report

New Delhi, June 20 Indian tech professionals have secured a median salary hike of 150 per cent and 110 per cent, respectively in the last two years post-skilling, a new report showed on Thursday.

According to the tech education company Scaler, the increase in average salary hike reflects the continuing demand for skilled professionals in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

As per data assessed by B2K Analytics, the agency that audits IIM-Ahmedabad's placement reports disclosed that the top 25 per cent of software development programme learners secured an average package of Rs 48 Lakh Per Annum (LPA), while the middle 80 per cent received an average package of Rs 25 LPA.

"The findings of this placement report underscore the tangible benefits of upskilling in enhancing career prospects and meeting industry demands," said Anshuman Singh, Co-founder of Scaler and InterviewBit.

The report is based on learners whose placements happened between 2022 and 2024 and those who have completed their mandatory modules and completed a period of 6 months post-that, as of January 1, 2024.

Moreover, the report highlighted a significant jump in the average salaries of learners.

Pre-upskilling, the average CTC of learners stood at Rs 17.77 LPA, which has now surged to Rs 33.73 LPA post-upskilling.

At the same time, the average salary of learners from the data science cohort before upskilling stood at Rs 15.47 LPA. Post upskilling, the average CTC secured by them shot to Rs 30.68 LPA.

