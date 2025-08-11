Indian Tech Society Awards 2025: Celebrating Global Indian Excellence in London

VMPL

London [UK], August 11: Under the lights of London's bustling tech district, the Indian Tech Society Awards 2025 brought together a remarkable gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders shaping the future of technology. Hosted at Fluido, the evening honoured Indian-origin professionals making transformative contributions in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), healthtech, fintech, and deep tech, reaffirming the growing global impact of the UK-India tech corridor.

The event, organised by the Indian Tech Society UK in collaboration with Tech India Advocates and Global Tech Advocates, stood out as more than an awards night, it was a high energy exchange of ideas, strategies, and visions for the next decade of global technology leadership.

A Night of Ideas, Collaboration, and Recognition

Opening the evening, Russ Shaw CBE, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates, praised the Indian tech community for "not just participating but leading global innovation with resilience, trust, and ingenuity." His words resonated with the room, packed with over 100 attendees spanning investors, founders, policymakers, and technology executives.

Shaw also commendedKaprekar and Gayatri Panda, co-founders of Tech India Advocates, for their commitment to building lasting connections between the UK's thriving technology sector and India's rapidly expanding digital economy.

Among the evening's honourees, Satyam Rastogi stood out for his exceptional contributions to the global cybersecurity landscape. Widely recognised for his leadership in cybersecurity strategy, AI Security transformation, and zero trust adoption by organisations, Satyam has made a career out of bridging the gap between enterprise-scale security needs and practical hacking simulation needs for organisations. As Director of Information Security at BAMKO and a global conference speaker at prestigious forums including TEISS London, and Cloud Security Alliance Summits, OWASP, DEFCON. Satyam Rastogi has led initiatives that have strengthened enterprise defences, streamlined compliance automation, and embedded proactive red teaming practices into organisational cultures.

Recognising Leaders Across Sectors

The Indian Tech Society Awards 2025 also celebrated other notable figures, each making a distinct impact in their fields:

- Jyoti Dayah - Championing young women's participation in STEM education

- Vishnu Chundi - Scaling fintech solutions across Africa and India

- Shreeranjani Kanagavel - Enhancing healthcare accessibility through AI-led platforms

- Dr. Sugandh Khanna - Pioneering research and innovation in clinical AI applications

- Sumedh Kulkarni - Transforming EdTech infrastructure for scalable learning solutions

- Mukhil Padmanabhan - Building secure, scalable SaaS platforms for global enterprises

These honourees represent a shared vision technology as a force for ethical, inclusive, and sustainable growth.

Themes That Will Define the Next Decade

The awards programme went beyond recognition to host panel discussions and roundtables tackling key questions in the tech world's future:

- Responsible AI - Developing innovation while upholding governance and ethical guardrails

- Cybersecurity as a Trust Layer - Positioning security as a foundation for digital transformation in a borderless world

- Tech for Good - Leveraging technology to address urgent issues in health, climate change, and education

- India-UK Investment Corridor - Strengthening collaboration between the world's fastest-growing digital markets

The discussions made one thing clear: Indian-origin professionals are increasingly in decision-making roles that shape the digital infrastructure of tomorrow whether in policy, venture investment, engineering, or product leadership.

A Gathering of Industry Influence

The evening's guest list read like a who's who of the tech industry, featuring Suki Fuller, Af Malhotra, Nikita Thakrar, Naomi Timperley FRSA, Pat Saini, and Priya Guha MBE, alongside founders, investors, and senior executives from across the UK and India.

The networking sessions created opportunities for long-term collaborations, with conversations spanning AI security governance, climate tech investments, and cross-border SaaS partnerships.

Honorees Driving Global Impact in Technology

The Indian Tech Society Awards 2025 celebrated an extraordinary lineup of Indian-origin innovators and leaders whose work is influencing industries worldwide.

Huge congratulations to all the award winners and those recognised this year. Please do visit their profiles they're worth following:

Prachetas Bhatnager, Saransh Gulati, Anmol Goel, Ishaan D., Jyoti Dayah, Prateep Aitha, Dr Darshita Singh FRSPH, Ashraf Nehal, Vishnu Chundi, Dr. Sugandh Khanna, Teijas KY, Mukhil Padmanabhan, Pankhuri Bansal, Saurabh Maheshwari, Sumedh Kulkarni, Nishikant Kothikar, Sukhvinder Singh Nara, Hardik Sabhaya, Shankar Krishna Murthy, Sujathullah Panchi, Satyam Rastogi.

The Role of the Indian Tech Society UK

Founded with the mission of connecting, celebrating, and empowering Indian technologists globally, the Indian Tech Society UK continues to amplify the visibility of Indian-origin leaders in technology. Through mentorship programmes, advocacy initiatives, and thought leadership events, it provides a trusted platform where innovation meets ethical responsibility.

Its collaboration with Tech India Advocates and Global Tech Advocates has created a powerful network that spans continents, uniting the best of UK and Indian tech ecosystems.

About the Event and Future Outlook

The Indian Tech Society Awards 2025 demonstrated the growing influence of the Indian tech diaspora in shaping global technology policy, product innovation, and ethical standards. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the event reinforced the importance of community-building, knowledge-sharing, and cross-border collaboration.

For attendees and honourees alike, the message was clear: Indian-origin professionals are not just contributing to global tech they are leading it.

For more information on the Indian Tech Society UK:

Website: www.indiantechsociety.co.uk

LinkedIn: @IndianTechSociety

