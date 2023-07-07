Indian Teenager Agastya Sinha Inspires Learning Transformation, Receives Diana Award

BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 7: Agastya Sinha, a 17-year-old student from The Shri Ram School Moulsari, has received the esteemed Diana Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in social action. He has also been shortlisted to the Top 100 Global Education Innovations Collection 2024 by HundrEd, a Finnish Organization. The list comprises the most impactful and scalable practices in education today. Agastya's passion for the science of learning and his dedication to revolutionizing education has earned him this international recognition.

At the age of 13, Agastya embarked on a journey to explore the role of creativity in enhancing educational outcomes and delving into the neuroscience of learning. Inspired by his findings, he established The Cloud Canvas, an innovative platform that places creativity at the heart of education.

In collaboration with the Global N50 Alliance, a collective that features renowned organizations like Intel, Philips, Softbank, and Arizona State University, The Cloud Canvas, powered by Adobe, presents an engaging and forward-thinking method of learning. This innovative platform allows students to find happiness, significance, and direction in their education by engaging in creative pursuits. By harnessing generative technologies, the platform empowers students to produce outstanding visual content, captivating videos, and impactful written pieces that were previously inaccessible to them. The Cloud Canvas, alongside the Global N50 Alliance, is dedicated to promoting digital creative literacy for the next 50% of learners worldwide.

Congratulating Agastya on his extraordinary accomplishment, Ripple Sethi, Principal at The Shri Ram School, Moulsari commented, "To pivot the education revolution in India, a collaboration amongst policy makers, educators, parents and students is crucial. Agastya's unique initiative on learning science brings together communities, educators, and companies at the intersection of technology to empower the youth with the essential skills, knowledge, and opportunities they need for a brighter future. I would like to congratulate Agastya on this accomplishment and for his unwavering commitment to reimagining the learning process!"

Not only does The Cloud Canvas enhance the learning experience for students, but it also serves as a vital tool for online creators. The platform provides a diverse range of courses that equip entrepreneurs and creators with the necessary tools to design meaningful content.

Due to his outstanding accomplishments, Agastya has been chosen as the youth ambassador for Adobe in India. Motivated by his dedication to education, Agastya actively promotes the inclusion of learning science in the K-12 curriculum. He has created a pilot module on learning science and conducted engaging workshops for students in various schools, demonstrating its effectiveness. Currently, state school directorates are evaluating Agastya's program, "Learn to Learn", with the intention of integrating it into the fundamental curriculum.

Expressing his gratitude for receiving such a prestigious award, Agastya said, "Being recognized with one of the highest international honours is truly a great privilege. This achievement not only acknowledges but also inspires me to strive harder, engage in meaningful endeavors, and develop solutions for the pressing challenges our society faces. I am truly grateful to my teachers and family for their unwavering guidance and support."

He further said, "Through rigorous research and valuable input from key stakeholders, my aim is to persuade the National Education Policy Committee to embrace learning sciences as an essential component of the school curriculum. Ultimately, my goal is to revolutionize the way students learn in India, fostering a more effective and engaging educational experience for all."

