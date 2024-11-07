Indian textile industry leaders discuss EU compliance challenges and opportunities for sustainable growth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7 : The textile industry leaders on Thursday discussed the increasing importance of the European Union (EU) market for India's textile and apparel exports during a workshop organised by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

During the workshop hosted in Bengaluru, the experts presented a thorough overview of European Union's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and HRDD (Human Rights Due Diligence) frameworks, emphasising transparency, accountability, and the integration of human rights and environmental sustainability into business operations.

Experts highlighted that these regulatory changes not only pose compliance challenges but also present opportunities for manufacturers to enhance their competitiveness by adopting more sustainable practices.

For context, CSDDD is a new EU law that imposes binding obligations on corporate giants to check their global value chains for human rights and environmental risks and harms.

The discussions focused on critical elements of sustainable and responsible business practices within the textile and apparel sectors.

The workshop kicked off with an insightful opening by Chandrima Chatterjee, Secretary General of CITI, who welcomed industry professionals and underscored the growing significance of aligning with global standards to stay competitive.

The event, titled "HRDD, CSDDD, and Chemical Compliance Workshop - Bengaluru," aimed to empower Indian suppliers to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape, particularly the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD).

Rakesh Mehra, Chairman of CITI and Banswara Syntex Ltd., stressed the need for businesses to adapt to emerging regulatory frameworks, highlighting the increasing trend toward integrating responsible practices into business operations worldwide.

H.S. Devaprasad, Regional Chairman of CMAI-SR, offered his perspectives on the evolving due diligence landscape, urging Indian suppliers to proactively engage with these changes to secure their place in the international market.

Participants actively engaged in conversations about the complexities of compliance costs and the need for practical solutions. A key takeaway was the creation of a platform for suppliers to discuss challenges, share concerns, and gain access to valuable resources that would help them stay ahead of the curve.

In the technical session, Mousumi Sarangi, Country Manager India and Coordinator of Supplier Engagement at Fair Wear Foundation, and Annabel Meurs, Associate Director at Fair Wear Foundation, provided indepth insights into the CSDDD and HRDD frameworks.

The experts explained how these regulations are poised to become a global standard, with an emphasis on integrating due diligence practices into business strategies. One of the most engaging discussions focused on the future of contracts between brands and suppliers.

Panelists noted that contracts would increasingly incorporate mandatory due diligence clauses, urging suppliers to be proactive in negotiating these terms to ensure greater transparency in their business dealings.

The participants raised critical questions about the global application of these regulations, and the experts confirmed that although initially applicable to the EU markets, these regulations are expected to set a global benchmark. Suppliers were encouraged to stay informed, master due diligence terminology, and prepare for a regulatory environment that will shape the future of global commerce. The evolving role of retailers, particularly large platforms, was also highlighted, with emphasis on their responsibility in ensuring compliance with these new frameworks.

In his closing remarks, Balaji Rajagopalan, Regional Secretary-South Region at the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), reiterated the importance of collaboration between brands, suppliers, and retailers in ensuring the successful implementation of these frameworks, stressing that only by working together can sustainable and responsible business practices be integrated into the industry.

