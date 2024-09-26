Indian travel & hospitality sector to expand workforce by 64 pc: Report

Bengaluru, Sep 26 To meet the growing demand, 64 per cent of employers in the travel and hospitality industry are expanding their workforce, according to a report on Thursday.

The sector is experiencing an unprecedented resurgence, spurred by a combination of rising air travel, religious tourism, and evolving consumer preferences for personalised, tech-driven experiences, revealed the report by TeamLease Services.

According to its Employment Outlook Report (EOR) for H1 FY25, 19 per cent of employers in the sector report reductions while 17 per cent indicate no change in workforce size.

This resurgence reflects a broader industry recovery, with the sector projected to grow by 8-10 per cent annually.

This renewed hiring momentum is further fueled by tech-enabled services such as ghost kitchens, AI-driven personalised guest experiences, and expanding domestic travel.

As a result, the travel and hospitality sector has seen a net employment change of 9.86 per cent, marking a significant rebound compared to previous years. Adaptive strategies like off-season travel incentives and premium travel experiences are driving the sector's growth.

“India’s travel and hospitality sector is at the cusp of unprecedented growth. The rising demand for premium travel experiences, coupled with innovations in technology, is creating a catalytic impact on how the industry operates,” said Kartik Narayan, CEO- Staffing, TeamLease Services.

“As more travellers embrace digital platforms, companies focus on roles that enhance customer experience, positioning the sector as a major employment generator in the coming years,” he added.

Further, the report showed that workforce expansion is especially prominent in key cities. Delhi leads the way with 58 per cent of employers actively hiring, followed by Mumbai (57 per cent) and Bengaluru (55 per cent) in existing job locations.

New hiring hotspots include Bengaluru (16 per cent), followed by Pune and Chennai at 12 per cent each for emerging job markets. These cities are seeing robust hiring activity, driven by increased travel demand and the expansion of travel infrastructure.

Sales roles are at the forefront of this hiring boom, with 82 per cent of employers prioritising these positions in the travel and hospitality sector.

Marketing roles also remain crucial, with 44 per cent of employers focusing on digital and offline promotion efforts to capture new market opportunities. In addition, as gig work participation is expected to increase to 15-20 per cent by the end of 2025, there’s a growing reliance on seasonal hires, with a 25-30 per cent increase in seasonal hiring projected during peak travel periods.

The report noted that religious tourism is set to be a major growth driver, with faith-based travel becoming increasingly popular across regions. Solo travel is also contributing to this hiring boom, particularly for personalised tech-driven experiences, leading to an increase in roles centered on digital marketing, data analytics, and AI-driven platforms.

