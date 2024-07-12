Indian Victimology Expert K. Chockalingam, selected for Hans von Hentig Award by World Society of Victimology

OP Jindal University

New Delhi [India], July 12: Renowned Indian Professor of Victimology, K. Chockalingam, has been selected for the Hans von Hentig Award by the World Society of Victimology. This is the highest award by the Society and is presented in remembrance of the famous pioneer of Victimology, Hans von Hentig. The award is presented once in three years to a person who has made a significant contribution in the field of Victimology. Prof. Dr Chockalingam is a renowned academician and scholar in the field of victimology and is widely respected for his extensive contributions to the field of education and youth development. He has received several awards for his studies on criminology and victimology was the founding member and head of the department of criminology of the University of Madras. In 2001, he was selected by the Government of Tamil Nadu to become the Vice Chancellor of Manomaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli. Dr Chockalingam was also the Chairperson, Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, (RGNIYD), nominated by the Hon'ble President of India from October 2017.

The President of the World Society of Victimology (WSV) Janice Joseph announced that the award is being conferred for his outstanding leadership and contributions to the field of victimology. Dr Chockalingam is currently professor emeritus in victimology at the R V University in Bengaluru. He has more than 50 years of teaching and research experience at prestigious institutions including the Tokiwa University in Japan, and later at the National Law University in Delhi in the fields of criminology, criminal law, and victimology. He participated in the VIIth UN Nations Congress on the "Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders" held in Milan, which led the adoption of the UN Declaration of Basic Principles of Justice for Victims of Crime and Abuse of Power by world countries for the first time, and the adoption of this instrument, called as magna carta for victims by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1985. His commitment to promoting social justice and equality, particularly for marginalized and vulnerable groups, has earned him numerous accolades and awards. He continues to inspire and empower young people and scholars across the world through his academic work and leadership.

Professor K. Chockalingam said, "I have been involved in key research projects in the field of victimology which have led to substantive action and changes by the government. One of the important projects was about the protection of women which led the Tamil Nadu government to introduce 'women only buses in the state'. The concept of victimology was also introduced in the field of police training.

The award is instituted by the World Society of Victimology (WSV), a not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization with Special Category consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and the Council of Europe. Mr. Chockalingam is being recognised for his significant contributions to the field of victimology, and will be the first Asian and Indian to be given this award.

The prestigious award will be presented to Mr. Chockalingam during the 18th WSV International Symposium on Victimology to be held at the National Forensic Science University of India, Gujarat in September.

