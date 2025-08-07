Indian viewers spend double time on Jio-powered TV than global average

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Jio's Set-top box is a digital gateway with high engagement levels and average daily usage of over five hours in every home, as per the recently published Annual Report for 2024-25 of Reliance Industries.

This is significantly greater than the global average. Jio's viewer engagement is significantly higher than the average time spent watching TV by people globally, according to the best available industry estimates.

In 2024, based on TV consumption in 86 countries worldwide, viewers spent an average of two hours and 19 minutes per day watching television. The average for young adults was one hour and 25 minutes, as per a release.

The latest trend suggests continued viewing between 2.5 and 3 hours/day, according to the eMarketer Forecast (India, Apr 2025-June 2024)

According to the Oberlo report, the estimated time is 3 hours 8 minutes per day per person worldwide.

Jio offers its users access to a wide and engaging suite of applications across multiple entertainment use cases - live digital TV, video and music streaming, and games and education, among others.

