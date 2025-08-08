Indian women encouraged to enter the world's largest women's marathon as it prepares to open for international entries

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 8: Held annually on the second Sunday of March in Nagoya, Japan, the Nagoya Women's Marathon is the largest women's marathon in the world, officially recognized by Guinness World Records. As a World Athletics Platinum Label race, it has earned global acclaim for its exceptional quality and organization. This year, 20,000 women runners, including 3,500 from overseas, will come together to shine on the one-of-a-kind stage that empowers and celebrates all women.

One of the highlights of the event is the special finisher's prize. Since the 2025 race, each finisher receives an individually handcrafted crystal tumbler made by Baccarat, a French luxury brand with over 260 years of history. The 2026 design will be unveiled on stage at the Marathon Expo the day before the race.

Once seen as a solitary and stoic personal challenge, the marathon and distance running is now increasingly embraced as a "sport of connection," where runners share common goals and support one another in achieving them. As a women-only race, the Nagoya Women's Marathon is especially beloved for the inspiring camaraderie it fosters among participants. Many runners have shared stories of being uplifted by strangers on the course, such as moments of encouragement and mutual support that helped them stay strong and cross the finish line together.

The race provides an exceptional environment that supports runners in completing the marathon safely and comfortably, with top-level medical care, a world-leading number of clean toilets, and spacious changing areas. With a generous seven-hour time limit and a relatively flat course, it is an ideal choice for first-time marathoners.

Why not take on a special 42.195 km challenge in Nagoya next spring? We warmly welcome women runners from around the world to join us. Men accompanying female participants are also invited to take part in the Nagoya City Marathon, which offers a mixed half marathon and the Nagoya RUN (7.758 km race), both held on the same day. Please see below for entry details.

Nagoya Women's Marathon 2026 - Overseas Entry

Entry Period

Early Entry: Tuesday, August 12, 2025, 10 a.m. - Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:59 p.m. (Japan time)

Regular Entry: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10 a.m. - Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 11:59 p.m. (Japan time)

Entry Fee (Additional handling fees apply)

Early Entry: 18,000 JPY

Regular Entry: 19,000 JPY

Capacity

3,500 (Total participants: 20,000)

Nagoya City Marathon 2026 - Overseas Entry

Entry Period

Tuesday, August 12, 2025, 10 a.m. - Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 11:59 p.m. (Japan time)

Entry Fee (Additional handling fees apply)

Half Marathon : 11,000 JPY

Nagoya RUN (7.758 km): 7,000 JPY

Capacity

Half Marathon: 300 (Total participants: 10,000)

Nagoya RUN (7.758 km): 100 (Total participants: 3,000)

Notes

-Entries are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and will close once capacity is full.

-Package plans including accommodation are also available.

-Please note that a separate handling fee applies in addition to the entry fee.

For more details, please visit the official websites and click on the entry banner on the top page:

Nagoya Women's Marathon

https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/

Nagoya City Marathon

https://city-marathon.nagoya/

Photos from the Nagoya Women's Marathon 2025

Note: The tumbler shown is from the 2025 race. The 2026 design will be unveiled on the day before the race.

For more information about the Nagoya Women's Marathon, please visit:

https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/

Please find a link below to the images of the Nagoya Women's Marathon on this press release for your use under the copyright credit to Nagoya Women's Marathon:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1korB0VjuDixMgQlwzn6BE28Xe6qg4VYk?usp=sharing

About the Nagoya Women's Marathon

The Nagoya Women's Marathon is the largest women's marathon in the world, certified by Guinness World Records with 21,915 participants in 2018, held annually in March in Nagoya City, Japan. It was launched on March 11, 2012, with 13,114 participants, reformed from the Nagoya International Women's Marathon, the elite-only women's race known as the qualifying trial that had sent off many Japanese star athletes to the international competitions, including two Olympic gold medalists Naoko Takahashi and Mizuki Noguchi. It holds the World Athletics Platinum Label status and has now grown to an event of 20,000 participants. For playing a significant role in the increase of the women runner population in Japan, the race was awarded the International Olympic Committee Women and Sport Achievement Diploma in 2019, after receiving the Japan Olympic Committee Women and Sport Award in 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Nagoya Women's Marathon Administrative Office

1-6-1 Sannomaru, Naka-ku

Nagoya 460-8511 Japan

Email: nagoyawomensmarathon@gmail.com

Website: https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/

