Indian women’s representation in workforce plateaued at 26pc in 2024: Report

Mumbai, Oct 1 The representation of women in the Indian workforce has plateaued at 26 per cent, with just 16 per cent of the fairer sex seen in the executive or C-level positions, according to a report on Tuesday.

The report by Great Place To Work, a workplace assessment and recognition organisation, showed that there remains an 11 per cent gap in women's representation from mid-level managers to CEOs in India.

The report also highlighted a pivotal factor for women’s success in the workplace -- a strong sense of belonging. It showed that women who feel a sense of belonging are 6.2 times more likely to experience a great workplace and 3.1 times more likely to have career growth opportunities.

This positive correlation underscores the importance of fostering workplace cultures where women feel valued and empowered, helping to counteract the challenges posed by stagnant gender representation and barriers to leadership.

In recent years, significant strides have been made in increasing women’s representation across multiple industries. From 2021 and 2023, women's workforce participation steadily increased, reaching 26 per cent, but has since plateaued in 2024.

Further, the report highlighted a significant gender gap in male-dominated industries such as technology, manufacturing, and transportation.

However, sectors like education, non-profits, and charity organisations have become shining examples, boasting nearly 50 per cent female representation.

“Despite years of progress, women's representation in the workforce has plateaued at 26 per cent, with a mere 16 per cent in executive or C-level positions. More concerning is the declining workplace sentiment among women, signalling a growing disconnect in their work environments,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work India.

“Our research unequivocally shows that when women experience a sense of belonging, they are 6 times more likely to consider their workplace great. This stark statistic underscores the immense potential waiting to be unlocked in organisations that prioritise inclusivity and equality,” he added.

The report also “highlighted organisations which understand that championing women isn't just about meeting quotas -- it's about cultivating a culture where everyone can thrive,” Singh said.

The report also reveals a significant perception gap between women and their male colleagues, particularly when it comes to issues of fair compensation and recognition.

Despite making up a substantial part of the workforce, only 65 per cent of women feel they are receiving an equitable share of their company’s profits.

This underscores the need for organisations to address such blind spots with greater transparency and fairness, the report said.

