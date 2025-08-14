IndianOil posts highest-ever Q1 sales in FY25-26

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) has clocked its highest ever quarterly sales volumes, according to a recent press release. The energy giant reported total sales of 26.328 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26, surpassing the 25.252 MMT achieved in Q1 of 2024-25.

At the heart of this strong performance was a 4.2 per cent rise in domestic petroleum sales, a notch above the industry average of 3.9 per cent. Even more striking was the growth in institutional sales of high-speed diesel (HSD), which surged by 40.3 per cent over the same quarter last year, compared with just a 14.8 per cent increase for the industry as a whole.

Meanwhile, domestic petrochemical sales climbed 10 per cent, reaching 0.800 MMT in Q1 25-26, up from 0.729 MMT a year earlier. Refinery throughput also improved, rising from 18.168 MMT in Q1 24-25 to 18.683 MMT, a level representing an impressive 107 per cent capacity utilization.

Cross-country pipelines too contributed, delivering a throughput of 26.256 MMT, up from 25.811 MMT in the previous year. Collectively, these figures underscore IndianOil's broad-based improvement in operations and supply chain efficiency.

On the financial front, revenue from operations for Q1 25-26 climbed to Rs. 2,18,608 crore, compared with Rs. 2,15,989 crore in Q1 24-25. Net profit for the quarter nearly doubled, reaching Rs. 5,689 crore versus Rs. 2,643 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The press release attributes this increase chiefly to stronger refining and marketing margins, which offset inventory losses this quarter compared to inventory gains in Q1 of the previous year.

At the group level, revenue from operations registered a more modest rise, from Rs. 2,19,864 crore in Q1 24-25 to Rs. 2,21,849 crore in Q1 25-26, while net profit dipped, falling to Rs. 6,808 crore from Rs. 13,723 crore a year earlier.

