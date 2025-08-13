IndianOil's Panipat Refinery achieves nation's first ISCC CORSIA certification for Sustainable Aviation Fuel

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (Indian Oil) on Wednesday said it has become the first in the country to receive the prestigious ISCC CORSIA Certification for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production at its Panipat Refinery.

The certification, a prerequisite for commercial SAF production, represents a significant advancement in India's capability for the production, certification and distribution of SAF.

This milestone was marked by a special ceremony held in New Delhi, where the international certifying agency Cotecna formally handed over the certification to A S Sahney, Chairman, Indian Oil, in the presence of Rohit Mathur, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Maneesh Kumar, Joint Director General, DGCA.

The event was also attended by senior officials from the petroleum ministry, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB).

Commending the achievement, IndianOil Chairman, MoPNG Joint Secretary, DGCA Jt. DG and NABCB Sr Director all praised the coordinated efforts of MoP&NG, DGCA, NABCB, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and international certifying agency Cotecna, that has helped align India's regulatory and production frameworks with international best practices in green aviation.

The ISCC CORSIA certification, i.e., International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC), developed under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), validates that SAF meets the highest international sustainability and lifecycle carbon emission standards.

SAF produced at IndianOil's Panipat Refinery has undergone rigorous assessment for lifecycle carbon emissions and traceability, creating a clear pathway for Indian airlines to integrate certified SAF into their operations. The certification also sets a benchmark for other domestic refiners and industry players to scale up SAF production, in line with the government's vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Last Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced that Indian Oil's Panipat Refinery has been certified as the country's first Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) producer.

In 2014, the ethanol blending was just 1.53 per cent. By 2022, India achieved 10 per cent blending, five months ahead of schedule. The original target of 20 per cent blending (E20) by 2030 was advanced to 2025 and has already been achieved in the current Ethanol Supply Year.

This remarkable growth has helped reduce the country's dependence on imported crude oil, leading to a significant saving of Rs 1.36 lakh crore in foreign exchange.

