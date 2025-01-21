"Indians most acceptable community globally," says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 : Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, stated on Tuesday that Indians are the most acceptable community globally and Indians are doing extremely well by serving the global community.

He praised the global contributions of Indians while speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) session on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Highlighting the strengths of the Indian community and the nation's future potential, Naidu also expressed confidence in India's ability to lead the world.

"India is having advantage, the best advantage- first mover in technology, demographic dividend has a windfall gain. Every person if you see, they are doing extremely well. And also, third one if you see, (it is) most acceptable community globally," Naidu said.

He attributed this success to India's technological edge, demographic dividend, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Naidu emphasized the role of strong leadership in India's growth story. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing stability and vision to the nation.

"We are having a right leader at the right time. That is Narendra Modi, Honorable Prime Minister today. Very stable government, 11 years. You are seeing all over the world, so many problems politically. In India there is a strong leader, visionary, and also he is having clarity in administration or future. I don't have any doubt; you are going to test. Already you are seeing by 2047, India will be number 1 or number 2, there is no doubt about it. I am totally confident" he remarked

Highlighting India's demographic advantage, Naidu stated that the country's young and dynamic workforce is its biggest strength. He added that India's demographic dividend will continue for the next 20-25 years, allowing it to contribute significantly to global development.

He noted that while many developed countries struggle with population management, India is well-positioned to lead.

Reflecting on his efforts to promote entrepreneurship, Naidu shared how he supported Indian entrepreneurs in connecting with global markets.

"In the 1990s, I took groups of entrepreneurs to different countries, introducing them to international opportunities. Today, Indians are present in over 100 countries, achieving remarkable growth" he said

Naidu also highlighted the transformative power of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and real-time data analytics. "These advancements enable real-time, effective decision-making, paving the way for realistic solutions to global challenges," he said.

Concluding his address, Naidu called for the establishment of a global leadership center to prepare future leaders and emphasized India's pivotal role in shaping a better world.

