IndianShelf introduces a new range of elegant & multi-functional door handles

July 2022: Door handles are considered classic door accessories that can enhance the look of any surface. Unveiling a new range of elegant & classic door handles, IndianShelf – one of India’s leading online platforms that specializes in a variety of home décor products presents a India inspired collection. Crafted by Indian craftsmen, these handles are easy to install, come in a variety of designs and are durable.

The range of door handles available at IndianShelf range from ceramic, wood, glass & metal. Practical to use and easy to install, these handles can add a stylish twist to the doors or cabinet where they are being installed. The demand for stylish & unique door handles has increased in the recent years.

At IndianShelf, the new range has been designed keeping in consideration the aesthetics of a contemporary home.From handles designed with Indian motifs or inspired from wildlife, nature, culture, there are plenty of options. The brass door handles have come back in fashion with more & more people preferring heavy metal handles for a sturdy grip and vintage design. Others like the dancing figure handles, musical instrument inspired handles, are also popular. These premium quality handles are made by hand using sophisticated technology.

For a rustic feel, many prefer the Jute & wood handles. These handles are perfect for homes that are adopting an eco friendly or nature inspired theme. Even nature inspired resorts and hotels prefer handles made with natural materials.The resin handles are also much in demand.

“Our selection of handmade knobs is focused on designs and has been crafted with perfect meticulousness.We are popular for our range of handles and strive to introduce new designs every month. The patrons of fine living are always looking for something unique and IndianShelf offers that. We work with the best craftsmen who work with our design philosophy and create functional & unique handles”says MrAkshay Gupta, Indianshelf.

About IndianShelf

IndianShelf is an online platform for home décor products that are made from traditional techniques, skills and hand-based processes. It ensures that the roots of all its products lie in traditional Indian Arts. The company links over 5,000 craft based rural producers to modern urban markets, thereby creating a base for skilled, sustainable rural employment, and preserving India’s traditional handicrafts in the process.

Indianshelf aims at connecting buyers directly to the craftsmen so that they can work together in a very economical and effective way.

Indianshelf promotes green products, our products are natural, craft based, contemporary, and affordable.

