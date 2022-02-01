India's 1st Season Style Book 'The Class of 2006: Sneak Peek into the Misadventures of the Great Indian Engineering Life', Written by Akash Kansal, launched by R. Madhavan

India's first-ever season style book 'The Class of 2006: Sneak Peek into the Misadventures of the Great Indian Engineering Life', written by management professional Akash Kansal, was launched virtually amidst one of the biggest book launch ceremonies of the year at IIT Kanpur & Delhi Technological University on 30th Jan, 2022.

The book was released on Amazon Kindle by talented Indian film actor, writer, director, and producer R. Madhavan, who has starred in hit movies like 3 Idiots, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, and recently seen in Decoupled streaming on Netflix.

Madhavan was joined by eminent dignitaries: Alok Kansal, General Manager, Western Railway; Ravinder Bhakar, CEO CBFC, MD-NFDC; Tanuja Kansal, President, WRWWO; and Monika Meena, Mrs. India Worldwide Popular 2018 and Director, K Sera Sera Productions.

'The Class of 2006: Sneak Peek into the Misadventures of the Great Indian Engineering Life' consists of 18 different episodes, each with a Learning Box, and is definitely a good read to reminisce the times spent in college, especially for MBA, Engineering college students and aspirants.

Speaking about the book and the idea behind it, Akash Kansal said, "The book is a new age fiction book written with a self-help bias and capturing the changing trends of content consumption by the younger generation of India as well as globally too. The book aims to cover the different real-time life experiences and stages of college life which seem very usual but unknowingly impact our character DNA and mindset. The book will give you a major throwback to your own college life experiences with your fellow classmates and life-time friends. Not to miss a comedy drama ahead!"

Speaking at the launch on some of the stories depicted in the book, R. Madhavan said, "I really resonate with the idea of college life being a key pillar in work life and career both. Students should read this book because they have been deprived of the learnings of living in a college community due to the Pandemic life. I see the book converting into a movie and becoming a big success like 3 Idiots."

The book will be available to millions of readers worldwide through Amazon and has been economically priced for maximum reach. In India, the e-book will be available at INR 99 through a special trial offer. The book had received positive response within the pre-order stage and got figured among top 50 books on Amazon within 2 days of its pre-launch.

"We are really buoyed by the positive response to the Kindle version and are in active talks with leading publishing houses for the paperback version. There are more seasons in the pipeline, and we are also exploring the option of converting it into a web-series soon," Kansal concluded.

