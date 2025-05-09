India's Agritech Revolution: Maple Capital Advisors & IDC Unveil "Agritech in India: Investment Trends" Report

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 9: Maple Capital Advisors and the Indo-Dutch Chambers of Business & Sciences (IDC) launched a report titled "Agritech in India: Investment Trends". This study examines how technological innovation, private capital infusion, and proactive policy measures are converging to transform India's centuries-old agricultural sector into a dynamic, high-growth ecosystem and the investment trends ranging from M&A to Private Equity.

Agriculture remains the backbone of India's economyaccounting for nearly 18-19% of Gross Value Added (GVA) and employing over 55% of the workforce. Yet, for decades, the sector has grappled with fragmented supply chains, limited access to finance, and outdated practices. The report details how over $2.6 billion in private capital has flowed into agritech since FY 22, enabling startups and established players to tackle inefficiencies ranging from seed selection to market access.

"The surge in agritech innovation and investments is driving change in the broader agribusiness sector," said Pankaj Karna, Founder & Managing Director of Maple Capital Advisors. "From farmers being connected via mobile to the implementation of various digital stacks (UPI, Aadhar, etc.), these innovations are unlocking new possibilities in business models for startups across the value chain-from inputs and precision farming to market linkages and agri-fintech solving deep-rooted inefficiencies and enabling better outcomes for both farmers and consumers."

The report explores

-The agritech market has grown from $2B to $25B in the last 3 years and the trend is likely to continue

-Shifts in investor focus toward sustainability, profitability, and digital enablement

-Strategic M&A moves by key agritech players

-The global trade impact of new tariffs on Indian agri exports

-Key policy catalysts including PM-Kisan, crop insurance, and agri-infra investments

Capt. L.S. Bahl, President of IDC, emphasized the growing synergy between India and The Netherlands in this sector, noting, "A sector that has tremendous potential especially in the India-Netherlands corridor given the size of the Indian market and expertise that Netherlands has in Agribusiness."

The report also features expert perspectives from top investors and founders in the ecosystem, offering grounded commentary on what's next.

To access the full report click on the link below:

https://www.maple-advisors.com/Agritech-in-India_2ndMay2025_Final.pdf

