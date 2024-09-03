India's AI Pioneers and Leaders Take Center Stage at the Global AI Summit

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 3: India's growing influence in the global AI landscape will be prominently showcased at the upcoming Global AI Summit (GAIN) 2024, hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) from September 10-12 in Riyadh. The summit will feature an impressive lineup of Indian AI pioneers and global leaders of Indian origin, highlighting the nation's dual focus on global AI governance and grassroots innovation.

Leading the Indian contingent are Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Technology Envoy, and Dr. Deepak Chopra, Founder of the Chopra Foundation. They will be joined by a diverse group of innovators and thought leaders, including:

* Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO of Cropin Technology

* Tanuj Bhojwani, Head of People+AI

* Dr. Dinesh Babu Jayagopi from the Data Science & AI Department at IIIT-Bangalore

* Dr. Ruchi Saxena, Founder-Director of Caerobotics

* Arvind Sethumadhavan, Senior Partner at Gain Theory

* Priya Nagpurkar, Vice President of Hybrid Cloud and AI Platform at IBM Research

* Shashank Kumar, Co-founder & CEO of DeHaat

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of SDAIA, emphasized the significance of India's participation, "India's strong presence at GAIN 2024 underscores the growing collaboration between our nations in the field of AI. Their expertise spans from global governance to agricultural innovation, reflecting India's holistic approach to AI development. This aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia's vision for responsible and inclusive AI growth."

The Indian speakers will contribute to various sessions, covering topics such as:

* Global AI governance and ethics

* AI-driven solutions in agriculture and rural development

* The intersection of AI with healthcare and wellness

* People-centric AI innovations

* AI applications in hybrid cloud environments

* The role of AI in sustainable development

Saudi Arabia is India's second-largest trading partner. In 2022-23, India's imports from Saudi Arabia reached US $ 42.03 billion and exports to Saudi Arabia were worth US$ 10.72 billion registering an increase of 22.48% over last year. Total trade with Saudi Arabia accounted for 4.53% of India's total trade.

During his visit to India in February 2019, Saudi Crown Prince had announced that the Kingdom would be investing US $100 billion in India in diversified sectors such as energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, minerals and mining, manufacturing, education, and health in the forthcoming years.

Indian technology leaders' participation in the Global AI Summit builds upon the strengthening ties between India and Saudi Arabia in the technology sector.

GAIN 2024, under the theme "Now, Next, Never," will bring together over 300 speakers from more than 100 countries to discuss the current state of AI, its future trajectory, and the ethical considerations necessary to ensure responsible AI development across all sectors.

Indian attendees will join other global leaders in AI and technology at the Summit, including:

* Cristiano Amon, President & CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated

* Nick Studer, President & CEO of Oliver Wyman Group

* Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture

* Dr. Marc Raibert, Chairperson of Boston Dynamics

* Alex Smola, CEO of Boson AI

* Caroline Yap, Global Managing Director at Google Cloud

For more information about the Global AI Summit and to register, please visit: globalaisummit.org.

The Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) is at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's transformation into a leading data-driven economy. SDAIA aims to unlock the value of data as a national asset, driving innovation and economic growth through the power of data and AI.

