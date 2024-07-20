India's Air Carriers place big orders at Airbus, Air India and Indigo seek 70 wide-body aircraft

By Ravi Jalhotra

Toulouse [France], July 20 : Airbus has revealed that Air India has placed a total order of 250 aircraft of which 210 are for A320 and 40 for A350 wide-body aircraft from which 6 A350 are already delivered, while IndiGo has ordered more than 1000 aircraft which includes 30 A350 state-of-the-art planes.

Airbus's latest figures, as of June 2024, highlight the demand for the A350, an aircraft known for its operational flexibility and efficiency.

The A350 Family, recognized as the world's most modern and efficient wide-body aircraft, boasts advanced technologies and aerodynamics that set it apart in the 300-410 seater category. Its clean-sheet design offers the lowest cost per seat of any large wide body, making it a preferred choice for long-haul flights.

Air India has already received six of its ordered A350s, with the remainder set to be delivered over the coming years according to the airline's needs and requirements.

IndiGo's order, meanwhile, represents an expansion of its fleet, with deliveries expected to align with the airline's strategic growth plans.

In addition to the wide-body A350s, both airlines have also placed substantial orders for narrow-body aircraft. Air India has committed to around 210 narrow-body aircraft, while IndiGo has ordered approximately 1,000.

These orders reflect the airlines' strategies to enhance their domestic and international operations.

The Airbus A350 is celebrated for its advanced design and efficiency. The aircraft features a state-of-the-art "Airspace" cabin, which is the quietest of any twin-aisle aircraft. This cabin design not only enhances passenger comfort but also incorporates modern in-flight products to improve the overall flying experience.

The A350's aerodynamic design and advanced technologies contribute to a 25 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft, aligning with global sustainability goals.

With 1,309 orders from 61 customers globallyincluding 1,254 for passenger variants and 55 freightersthe A350 Family has seen significant market traction.

To date, Airbus has delivered 606 A350s to 40 operators, including 85 of the larger A350-1000 variant. The backlog currently stands at 703 aircraft, comprised of 648 passenger variants and 55 freighters.

Airbus is currently delivering six A350 aircraft per month but plans to ramp up production in the coming years. By 2028, the company aims to double its production rate from 6 aircraft per month to 12 aircraft per month.

This increase in production capacity is designed to meet the growing demand for the A350 and ensure that supply aligns with market requirements.

The Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the A350, located in Toulouse, France, involves a 9-stage process to complete each aircraft.

