India's annual telecom exports jump up by 72 pc in last 5 years

New Delhi, Dec 17 India’s annual telecom exports have jumped by 72 per cent to over Rs 18,406 crore in the last five years, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister stated that India’s telecom exports have risen from Rs 10,000 crore in 2020–21 to Rs 18,406 crore in 2024–25, while imports have remained capped at around Rs 51,000 crore. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is not only moving rapidly towards self-reliance in the telecom sector but is also preparing itself for global leadership.

In response to a supplementary question, Scindia highlighted India’s achievements in 5G deployment. He informed that out of 778 districts in the country, 767 districts have already been connected to the 5G network. He further stated that India currently has 36 crore 5G subscribers, a number expected to rise to 42 crore by 2026 and reach 100 crore by 2030.

About SATCOM, Scindia said that the worldwide experience shows that areas which cannot be connected through conventional BTS or backhaul, or through broadband connectivity using optical fibre cable, can only be served through satellite communications. In this context, India has taken a decisive step to ensure that SATCOM services are made available to customers across the length and breadth of the country.

He noted that the objective of the government is to offer a full bouquet of telecom services to every customer, enabling individuals to make informed choices based on their needs and preferred price points.

The Union Minister highlighted that the SATCOM policy framework is firmly in place, with spectrum slated for administrative assignment. Three licences have already been issued — to Starlink, OneWeb, and Reliance.

He further said that two key aspects must be addressed before operators can commence commercial services. The first pertains to spectrum assignment, including the determination of administrative spectrum charges, which falls under the purview of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The second aspect relates to security clearances from enforcement agencies. To facilitate this process, operators have been provided with a sample spectrum to conduct demonstrations, and all three licensees are currently undertaking the required compliance activities.

Once the operators demonstrate adherence to prescribed security norms — including the requirement to host international gateways within India — the necessary approvals will be granted, enabling the rollout of SATCOM services to customers, the minister added.

