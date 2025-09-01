India's auto giants post mixed sales in August 2025

New Delhi [India], September 1 : India's leading automakers reported mixed sales performances for August 2025, according to various company data reflecting both ups and downs in the passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country's largest carmaker, said it sold a total of 1,80,683 units in August. This included domestic sales of 1,34,050 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of 10,095 units, and exports of 36,538 units. The compact segment, which includes models such as the Baleno, Swift, and WagonR, accounted for 59,597 units, while utility vehicles like the Brezza and Grand Vitara contributed 54,043 units. The company noted that overall passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,31,278 units in the domestic market.

Hyundai Motor India Limited reported total sales of 60,501 units in the same month, comprising domestic sales of 44,001 units and exports of 16,500 units. Commenting on the results, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India, said, "Our goal is to establish India as a strategic manufacturing base for emerging economies and to become Hyundai's largest export hub outside South Korea. This ambition is gaining strong traction month on month." He added that exports rose 21 per cent year-on-year in August, supporting the company's goal of making India a strategic manufacturing base for Hyundai globally.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited announced total auto sales of 75,901 vehicles in August, marking a flat growth compared to the same period last year. The company sold 39,399 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the domestic market, while commercial vehicles registered sales of 22,427 units. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra's Automotive Division, said, "August witnessed relatively robust demand in the SUV segment amidst anticipated GST rate changes. We look forward to the GST rationalisation, which would be a demand driver through the festive season." Exports in this segment totalled 3,548 units, representing a 16 per cent increase from the previous year.

In its farm equipment business, Mahindra sold 26,201 tractors in the domestic market, a 28 per cent increase over the same month last year. Total tractor sales, including exports, reached 28,117 units. Veejay Nakra, President of Mahindra's Farm Equipment Business, stated that seasonal factors, combined with continued government support through financing schemes for farmers, could potentially drive tractor demand during the upcoming festive season.

The company's trucks and buses division, including SML Isuzu, recorded sales of 1,701 vehicles, reflecting a nine per cent decline from last year. Vinod Sahay, President of Mahindra's Trucks and Buses business, noted that uncertainty over proposed GST revisions and heavy rainfall in northern India had affected demand but added that the upcoming festive season was expected to revive sales.

