India's Auto Jobs: Taggd's India Decoding Jobs Sheds Light on EV Growth

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 7: India's automotive sector continues to soar, with the industry poised to become a global leader in the dynamic world of automobiles. Contributing a significant 7.1 per cent to the nation's economy and employing over 37 million people, the sector remains a cornerstone of India's economic landscape.

With a market size of USD 108 billion, the industry's growth trajectory is evident, fueled by a shift towards premium products and a burgeoning interest in electric vehicles (EVs). In FY24 alone, EV sales surged by a remarkable 209.17 per cent, reaching 8,47,439 units and propelling India's EV fleet to 1.02 million units.

Government initiatives, such as FAME II, are further accelerating EV adoption, with plans to deploy 10,000 electric buses across 169 cities backed by a USD 7 billion commitment. Such measures not only drive sustainability but also pave the way for job creation, with the EV sector expected to generate 5 million jobs by 2030.

Trends in the job market reflect this shift, with green engineers in high demand as the clean energy sector expands by over 36 per cent. Southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu, emerges as a hub for EV manufacturing, supported by state policies aiming to attract investments and create over 100,000 jobs.

Despite these promising developments, challenges persist, notably the widening gap between demand and supply for skilled talent. To address this, the industry must focus on continuous upskilling, embracing a blend of technical and non-technical skills, and enhancing talent retention strategies.

Speaking about the sector based on India Decoding Jobs 2024, Devashish Sharma, founding member and CEO at Taggd said, "In the face of global challenges, India happens to be a beacon of hope for the globe. Despite past uncertainties, the nation's resilience shines through with over 6 per cent annual GDP growth, making it the fastest-growing major economy. Positive trends in hiring, especially in sectors like Automotive, Manufacturing, and BFSI, indicate a dynamic recovery. The focus on diversity, upskilling, and the emergence of new roles powered by AI and generative technology further underscores India's ability to reimagine and recover. As we navigate the evolving job landscape, the report provides valuable insights for decision-makers and job seekers alike, fostering a future where talent thrives and industries flourish."

Looking ahead, the automotive industry's future lies in collaboration, innovation, and a skilled workforce. By adapting educational curricula, fostering industry partnerships, and promoting a culture of innovation, India can solidify its position as a global leader in the EV revolution, driving sustainable growth and prosperity.

About Taggd

Taggd, India's Digital Recruiting firm, is revolutionizing talent acquisition with its industry leading solutions. Taggd combines data and human knowledge to provide businesses with ready-to-hire talent. Led by CEO Devashish Sharma, Taggd has over 15 years of experience, managing the recruitment process for 100,000 positions annually. Offering comprehensive solutions across 14 sectors, including technology, engineering, and automotive, Taggd delivers tangible business gains for clients. Trusted by prominent brands like Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HPE and many more, Taggd's expertise in recruitment strategies, talent network access, and data intelligence has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. Recognized by global analyst firm Nelson Hall, Taggd seamlessly blends human expertise with data-driven insights, empowering businesses to make successful hires and drive growth.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336245/Auto_Sector_Taggd.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336246/Premium_Product_Shift_Taggd.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor