India’s auto sector sees strong recovery in Sep, CV sales up 11.9 pc YoY
By IANS | Updated: October 30, 2025 19:00 IST2025-10-30T18:54:59+5:302025-10-30T19:00:18+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 30 India's automobile sector experienced a robust recovery in September, with sales increasing by 5 to 10 per cent across various segments, a report said on Thursday.
The pickup in sales was driven by Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms and the onset of the festive season, signalling a positive turn for the industry in FY2026, the report from ratings agency ICRA said.
The commercial vehicle (CV) segment witnessed a robust 11.9 per cent year-on-year growth in wholesale volumes.
While infrastructure projects and revived logistics supported a 3.2 per cent growth in H1 FY26, retail sales in specific segments like Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) contracted temporarily as fleet owners had deferred purchases in anticipation of the tax reform.
Retail sales of two-wheelers grew 6.5 per cent YoY during the month, after muted sales in the first few weeks due to purchase deferrals.
Wholesale volumes also grew 6 per cent as manufacturers increased dispatches, the report noted.
The passenger vehicle (PV) segment gained notable traction post-GST cut, with retail sales growing 5.8 per cent YoY and wholesale volumes up 4.5 per cent, ICRA said.
Wholesale volumes saw a 15.7 per cent sequential increase as OEMs stocked dealerships for the festive period. Although inventory levels were elevated, utility vehicles continued to dominate sales, it said.
ICRA maintained a stable to positive outlook for the Indian auto sector in FY2026. For the fiscal year, the ratings agency forecasted a modest 3-5 per cent wholesale growth for the CV industry, 6-9 per cent growth for two-wheelers and 1 to 4 per cent growth for passenger vehicles.
Improved affordability, new model launches, an increase in rural demand and sustained festive demand will act as growth drivers, the report said.
