India's aviation sector takes off for next 25 years of growth under PM Modi

New Delhi, June 14 India, which is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets with domestic air passenger traffic touching record high, has seen robust growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paving the way for shaping the future of the aviation industry for the next 25 years.

On November 19 last year, airlines in India flew 4,56,910 domestic passengers. This was highest single-day air traffic since the pandemic hit, marking a remarkable 7.4 per cent surge above pre-COVID averages, as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation data.

According to Sumesh Patel, President of SITA, Asia Pacific, the PM Modi-led government has ensured affordable and broader access to air travel for Indians in the last 10 years.

The PM Modi-led government's focus on the aviation sector has led to a considerable increase in the number of airports in the country.

According to the government, the number of airports in the country has increased to 157 from 74 in the last 10 years. The aviation ministry recently reviewed the full list of 453 airstrips in the country and around 157 of them are operational.

More than 91 lakh passengers availed the facility of Digi Yatra, and over 35 lakh users downloaded the app in 2023.

The government is now looking at calibrating regulations for major and small airports, aimed at further boosting air connectivity, especially to Tier 2 and 3 cities.

According to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, the government under PM Modi is going to formulate and implement a 100-day action plan to drive immediate progress in India's aviation sector.

"This plan will serve as a stepping stone towards achieving the long-term vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ as India celebrates 100 years of its independence in 2047," the minister as he assumed charge.

The minister assured that the ministry would prioritise passenger comfort and convenience in all policy decisions.

The PM Modi-led government's priorities would be to create an 'ease of flying' scenario, making air travel more accessible and convenient for every citizen.

Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said over the past decade, the ministry has significantly enhanced facilities across various sectors, boosting employment and rapidly increasing the number of airports.

"We are making remarkable progress, establishing connections with countries worldwide, and transforming the nation's landscape. The dream of common people to travel by aeroplane is becoming a reality, which is also uplifting their economic status," said the minister.

