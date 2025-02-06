India’s Biggest MMA Fight Night Returns to Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 06: Brace yourself for an action-packed weekend as Pro MMA League (PML), India's first and only ticketing-based premium MMA show, gears up to deliver an adrenaline-fueled Fight Night like never before! The much- anticipated 8th season of PML Fight Night is set to take place on April 26th & 27th, 2025, at Country Club, Andheri West, Mumbai, bringing together the best warriors from across the nation for a spectacle of raw skill, intense combat, and unforgettable moments.

The Visionary Behind PML: Mr. Nimitt Sahani

Leading the charge is none other than Mr. Nimitt Sahani, a trailblazer in Indian mixed martial arts with 28 years of experience in the sport. As the founder – CEO and driving force behind PML, Mr. Sahani has been relentless in his mission to elevate MMA in India to international standards. His unwavering dedication has transformed PML into the premier platform for aspiring and professional fighters, offering them a structured path to global success.

Through PML, Mr. Sahani has provided financial aid, sponsorships, and free participation in National-Level MMA Tournaments, ensuring that fighters from both urban and rural areas receive equal opportunities to make a mark in the sport. His vision is clear—to create a global stage for India's MMA talent and make PML an internationally recognized combat sports league.

Why Pro MMA League Stands Apart

Unlike any other MMA event in India, Pro MMA League is revolutionizing combat sports entertainment through its unique features:

Exclusive Live Cage Fights – Witness top-tier fighters engage in real-time, full- contact battles inside the cage.

– Witness top-tier fighters engage in inside the cage. Ticketing-Based Model – The only MMA league in India where fans can buy tickets for an immersive fight night experience.

– The only MMA league in India where fans can buy tickets for an immersive fight night experience. World-Class Production – High-end lighting, sound, and broadcasting to deliver a show on par with international promotions .

– High-end lighting, sound, and broadcasting to deliver a show . Athlete Development & Recognition – PML is committed to nurturing emerging fighters and providing them with opportunities to shine on the biggest stage.

– PML is and providing them with opportunities to shine on the biggest stage. Unrivaled Fan Engagement – Behind-the-scenes content, interactive experiences, and VIP access make it a true spectacle for fans and sponsors alike.

PML Announces Its First Professional MMA Series: PML-ONE

Pro MMA League is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Professional Series, PML-ONE, scheduled to take place in September – October 2025. This marks a historic milestone in India’s MMA landscape, providing a direct pathway for top amateur fighters to turn professional.

Gold medalists from Gateway to PML will receive cash prizes as a reward for their hard-fought victories. The best fighters will have the exclusive opportunity to sign contracts with PML-ONE, to begin their professional MMA career under the Pro MMA League banner and can claim for the PML Title Belt.

PML Open Amateur & Youth category winners The best fighters will be awarded with cash prizes as PML expands its reach to develop young talent.

On overwhelming demand from athletes, PML is now introducing Gateway to PML for Youth Fighters in the Under 16 and Under 18 years Flyweight & Bantamweight categories, ensuring the next generation of MMA stars gets a head start in their careers. Main Card winners at PML-ONE will claim the first-ever prestigious PML TITLE BELT in Youth,

Introducing the Golden Ticket:

PML takes fighter rewards to the next level with the Golden Ticket, an exclusive opportunity for fighters. Winners from selected categories will be awarded with the Golden Ticket, which grants them free entry into the next edition of PML Nationals, allowing them to compete at an elite level without registration fees. This initiative not only reduces financial barriers for athletes but also ensures that top-tier talent continues to shine on the biggest stage.

A Golden Opportunity for Investors & Sponsors

PML is more than just an MMA promotion—it is a growing sports entertainment powerhouse with massive potential. Investing in PML offers brands and sponsors unmatched exposure and high returns through:

Media & Digital Expansion – Gain exclusive broadcasting rights and content distribution on leading platforms.

Sponsorship ROI – Tap into India's rapidly growing combat sports market and make an impact in a high-

engagement industry.

Date: 26th & 27th April 2025

Book your tickets NOW on BookMyShow!

Whether you're an MMA fanatic or just looking for an electrifying night out, this is the event you cannot afford to miss! Come for the fights, stay for the experience, and witness the future of Indian MMA live in action.

PML is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting athletes and giving them a platform to pursue their dreams. If you wish to be a part of this movement as a contributor or sponsor, reach out to us. Together, we can shape the future of Indian MMA and produce global champions.

For media inquiries, sponsorship details contact:

Email: prommaleague@gmail.com

Website: www.prommaleague.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor