India's Biggest Vocabulary Championship Crowns Its Grand Champion at the LexiQuest Awards 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: The Grand Vocabulary Champions of India Award Ceremony 2025, hosted by LexiQuest, brought together the nation's brightest young linguistic talents under one roof at the Zaveriben Popatlal Sabhagruh Auditorium, Ghatkopar, on October 11, 2025. The prestigious event celebrated the finalists of LexiQuest, India's largest and most dynamic vocabulary competition, where students from across the country showcased their mastery of language and communication.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of celebrated choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza as the Chief Guest, and visionary entrepreneur and design thought leader Jimmy Mistry as the Guest of Honour. Their inspiring words encouraged young participants to continue embracing curiosity, creativity, and learning beyond the classroom.

Celebrating Learning, Language, and Inspiration

What began as a vocabulary contest has now evolved into a national movement. The LexiQuest Award Ceremony wasn't just about trophies it was a tribute to the power of education, expression, and intellect. The evening featured student showcases, motivational talks, and the unveiling of LexiQuest's upcoming initiatives that aim to transform experiential learning across schools in India.

LexiQuest Founder and CEO Shiamak Thakur expressed pride in how the platform has grown beyond competition, stating that "LexiQuest today stands as a movement that nurtures curiosity, confidence, and creativity in every learner." The event truly reflected the brand's mission to foster linguistic intelligence and 21st-century skills among students.

Meet the Vocabulary Champions of India

The Grand Vocabulary Championship honoured students who excelled through multiple stages of the LexiQuest competition. Emerging as the Grand Vocab Champion of India was Ria Hinduja Singh from Vibgyor Rise, Malad West, who captivated the judges with her linguistic precision and composure.

The First Runner-Up title was shared by Vaibhav Agnihotri from Amanora School, Pune, Siyani Suveen from New Horizon Scholars School, Vasant Lawns, and Vivaswat Swain from New Horizon Scholars School, Anand Nagar, each showcasing remarkable skill and confidence.

The Second Runner-Up recognition went to Rudra Jadhav of Universal High School, Malad, R. Swaathikaa from Goldenbee Global School, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru, and Kalpit Aniket Pawar from New Horizon Scholar School, Rodas, for their outstanding performances in the final rounds.

About LexiQuest

LexiQuest is a pioneering educational initiative dedicated to empowering students with 21st-century skills through experiential and interactive learning. Its flagship programs include LexiQuest -India's premier national vocabulary competition; 21st Century Skills Trainingfocused on critical thinking, communication, and collaboration; Mobile Planetariumbringing immersive astronomy experiences to schools; and School Healthcare Programspromoting wellness and awareness in the education ecosystem.

The event was successfully organised under the leadership of Shiamak Thakur (CEO), Farida Thakur (Director of Academics), and Kahkashan Thakur (Co-Founder), along with support from Mridul Soparkar (Partner Associates), Sanjay Thakur (Advisor), and Roshan Pala (Operations Head).

The evening concluded with applause, joy, and pride as students, educators, and guests celebrated the country's young wordsmithsIndia's future voices of communication and intellect.

