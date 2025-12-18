India's Christmas & New Year Gifting Trends 2025-26: MyFlowerTree Reveals What People Are Ordering Most

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 18: As India gets ready for the festive season of the year, Christmas and New Year 2025-26 are bringing a fresh change in exchanging gifts. According to the insights from leading online gifting platform MyFlowerTree, consumers in India are increasingly moving towards stylish, premium, and experience-oriented gifting.

Based on its internal order data, Sumit Chhabra, Founder & CEO of MyFlowerTree, says, "Christmas and New Year are no longer just calendar events; they become emotional milestones that encourage reflection, gratitude, and meaningful connections. This trusted platform shows how customers are prioritising premium, warm, and memorable gifting.

Christmas & New Year 2025-26: Gifting Beyond Tradition

All these years, gifting in India revolved around cakes, flowers, chocolates, and small tokens of appreciation. But MyFlowerTree's festive insights clearly indicate a transformation in gift seekers' preferences. Customers plan their Christmas gift ideas earlier, spending more per order, and buying items that reflect emotion, lifestyle, and presentation.

Top Christmas & New Year 2025-26 Gifting Trends in India

An analysis of gift orders across India, MyFlowerTree has identified the festive gifting trends in India 2025 and 2026. Following these key trends never fails to shape this season.

Premium Hampers Dominate Festive Orders

Today, Christmas and New Year gifts online hampers have become the top choice. They feature a thoughtful mix of gourmet chocolates, festive cakes, scented candles, dry fruits, and lifestyle essentials. To keep the core of them, they are all beautifully packed in premium boxes. These premium hamper orders are significantly rising, especially among family and corporate gifts.

Cakes Remain the Festive Centrepiece

Christmas cakes and New Year designer cakes are the heart of celebration. They continue to be the highlight of the festive season, and shoppers are leaning towards rich flavours. From chocolate, red velvet, fruit overload, to innovative fusion desserts, there is a huge demand for Christmas cakes in India. To meet this rising demand, midnight and same-day cake delivery options have become popular. It ensures the festivities are celebrated without any delays or hassle.

Personalised Gifts Gain Strong Momentum

Ordering personalised items, including mugs, photo frames, cushions, calendars, and message-based keepsakes, has seen notable growth. Consumers make them more personal by adding custom notes, names, and photographs. They are reflecting a clear preference for how users look for gifts that create lasting emotional memories rather than fleeting moments.

Plants and Sustainable Gifts on the Rise

Eco-friendly Christmas gift hampers in India are steadily gaining popularity. As a result, orders for indoor plants paired with festive decor elements and greeting cards have increased. This shift has been particularly noticeable among young buyers and corporate clients.

Same-Day & Timed Delivery Becomes Non-Negotiable

In a festive gifting, convenience plays a major role. Resulting in, the online gifting market in India features same-day delivery, midnight surprises, and fixed-time delivery slots. They are in high demand during peak festive days. And customers particularly appreciate these reliable services when sending Christmas and New Year gift hampers online to loved ones in different cities. It ensures celebrations remain seamless and memorable.

India's Most Ordered Christmas And New Year Gifting Categories

According to MyFlowerTree's Indian festive shopping trends 2025, the most ordered online gift delivery categories include:

Christmas & New Year cake combos - These online cake order include rich flavours like chocolate, red velvet, and fruit delights. Perfect to share joy with loved ones.

Premium chocolate and dry fruit hampers - It is curated with gourmet chocolates, premium dry fruits, and festive items. Best treat for family and corporate gifting.

Personalised keepsakes with festive themes - Featured with customised mugs, cushions, photo frames, calendars, and message-based gifts. They were designed with Christmas and New Year themes.

Candle and home decor gift sets - These elegant scented candles and decorative home accents are perfect to add warmth and charm to holiday celebrations

Timely Festive Gift Delivery - Reliable same-day, express and midnight delivery across 550+ Indian cities in all festive seasons.

MyFlowerTree's Christmas & New Year 2025-26 Collection

For the ongoing festive season, MyFlowerTree has launched an expanded Christmas and New Year gifting. They are designed to suit families, friends, and professional relationships. The collection includes:

* Festive snack boxes with cookies, brownies, and treats

* Customised greeting cards with heartfelt messages

* Gourmet chocolate assortments and truffle boxes

* Kids' festive gift boxes with toys and sweets

* Spa and self-care gift kits for relaxation

Ankit Aggarwal, MyFlowerTree's head of product, says, "Our festive collection is built around emotion, ease, and elegance. "Whether it's a last-minute New Year surprise or a carefully planned Christmas gift online, customers want confidence in quality and delivery, and that's where we focus."

Why Online Festive Gifting Continues to Win in India

Online festive gifting has become the preferred choice for people in India. Especially during busy celebration periods like Christmas and New Year, the biggest advantage is time efficiency. Choosing gift delivery online can be selected, personalised, and ordered within minutes. It eliminates the need to visit crowded stores or manage last-minute shopping stress.

Time Efficiency - Gifting can be completed in minutes without store visits.

Choice & Customisation - Customers can select from hundreds of curated options and personalise them easily.

Distance-Friendly Celebrations - Families and friends across cities and countries stay connected through timely deliveries.

Reliability During Peak Days - Ease to get updates with real-time tracking and delivery confirmations. It ensures peace of mind for the customers.

Founder's Perspective

Sumit Chhabra adds, "Festivals like Christmas and New Year mark hope, and spread love. And we see every order carries a story of gratitude, love, reconciliation, or celebration. That's why our role is to make sure those stories reach customers' destinations beautifully and on time."

About MyFlowerTree

With over 15 years in the online gifting experience, MyFlowerTree has earned a trusted name for flowers, cakes, personalised gifts, and festive hampers across India and abroad. Not just exclusive collections, they are known for a same-day delivery network and a customer-first approach. The brand continues to elevate the way people celebrate occasions. It seamlessly blends everyday moments with the grand festivals such as Christmas and New Year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor