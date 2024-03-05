India’s coal production surges by 11.83 pc in Feb

New Delhi, March 5 The country’s coal production increased by 11.83 per cent in February to 96.60 million tonnes compared to the corresponding figure of 86.38 MT in the same month last year, according data released by the Coal Ministry on Tuesday.

The output of public sector giant Coal India Limited (CIL) rose by 8.69 per cent to 74.76 MT during the month from 68.78 MT in February 2023. The cumulative coal production for 11 months of the current financial year up to February 2024 has seen a 12.14 per cent jump to 880.72 MT as compared to 785.39 MT during the same period in FY’ 22-23.

Additionally, coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost in February this year, reaching an impressive 84.78 MT compared to the 74.61 MT recorded in February 2023, with a growth rate of 13.63 per cent which reflects an improvement in the logistics, according to the Coal Ministry data.

The quicker coal movement in the country also reflects the better performance of Indian Railways. The faster movement of coal also enables power plants to function more efficiently.

Coal India Limited (CIL) dispatch demonstrated a robust performance, reaching 65.3 MT in February 2024, compared to 58.28 MT in February 2023, representing a growth of 12.05 per cent.

The cumulative coal dispatch (up to February 2024) has seen significant increase to 882.44 MT (Provisional) in FY’ 23-24 as compared to 794.41 MT during the corresponding period in FY’ 22-23 with a growth of 11.08 per cent.

The better performance underscores the concerted efforts of all stakeholders in ensuring steady coal supply to support various sectors of the economy, the ministry said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor