India's coal production surges by 5.85 pc, reaches 411.62 MT so far in FY 2024-25

New Delhi [India], September 14 : The coal production in the country increased substantially during the fiscal year 2024-25, as per the Ministry of Coal.

As per the ministry data on Friday, the production reached a provisional total of 411.62 million tonnes (MT) by September 12, 2024. This marks an impressive rise from the 388.86 MT produced during the same period last year, reflecting a growth rate of 5.85 per cent.

Despite facing adverse climatic conditions that hampered mining operations, the ministry stated that sector has shown remarkable resilience, achieving significant production milestones.

Coal India Limited (CIL), the major player in the coal sector, has also contributed to this growth. CIL's production rose to 311 MT during the fiscal year 2024-25, compared to 302.53 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a growth rate of 2.80 per cent.

In addition to the rise in production, the ministry noted that coal dispatch has also seen significant improvement. As per the data, during the fiscal year 2024-25, up to September 12th, coal dispatch reached 442.24 MT, reflecting a growth of 4.97 per cent from the 421.29 MT dispatched during the same period last year.

According to the ministry, this upward trend is particularly evident in the coal supplied to power plants, which saw a 4.03 per cent increase, amounting to 362.65 MT. It highlights the coal sector's critical role in meeting India's growing energy demands and its commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted power supply.

As of September 12, 2024, coal stock held by coal companies surged to 76.49 MT, reflecting a remarkable 49.07 per cent growth compared to last year. Similarly, domestic coal-based thermal power plants reported a coal stock of 36.58 MT, representing a growth of 43.68 per cent.

The ministry added, "These statistics vividly illustrate the resilience and dedication of the coal sector in driving the country's energy security forward.".

