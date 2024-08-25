India's continued economic growth offers a delta of opportunities for investment in the country: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, engaged in high-profile discussions with Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Executive Director and CEO of Temasek, and the company's Chief Investment Officer, Rohit Sipahimalani, in Singapore on Sunday.

Goyal posted on X, "Met Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Executive Director and CEO of multinational investment firm @Temasek, along with the company's Chief Investment Officer, Rohit Sipahimalani. Discussed how India's continued economic growth offers a delta of opportunity for Temasek's investment plans in the country."

Goyal's engagement with Temasek is part of a broader effort to strengthen bilateral economic relations and position India as a key investment destination.

Goyal also met with Cindy Lim, CEO of Infrastructure at global asset manager and operator, Keppel.

The discussions centred on Keppel's investment plans in India, specifically aimed at supporting sustainable development and decarbonisation efforts.

Goyal expressed his enthusiasm for the meeting on X, stating, "It was a pleasure to meet Ms. Cindy Lim, CEO of Infrastructure at global asset manager and operator, Keppel. Discussed the company's investment plans in India to support sustainable development through decarbonisation and help accelerate India's target of achieving net zero carbon emissions."

Additionally, Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters and ITE College Central in Singapore. During his visit, he toured various training facilities, including the Aerospace and Smart Manufacturing Hubs.

The visit was aimed at exploring Singapore's approach to continuing education and skill development. Goyal examined how Singapore's innovative learning environments could serve as a model for India, enhancing its own educational infrastructure and skill development programmes.

Goyal took to his social media handle X and posted, "Visited the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters and ITE College Central, Singapore. Took a tour of their various training facilities, including Aerospace and Smart Manufacturing Hubs, and delved deeper into the philosophy of continuing education and skill development. Explored how India and Singapore can collaborate on such innovative and authentic learning environments for our young talent to build future-ready skillsets to meet the diverse needs and interests of various industries."

The discussions also focused on potential collaborations between India and Singapore to create dynamic and future-ready skillsets for young talent.

By leveraging Singapore's expertise in educational excellence, India aims to build authentic learning environments that cater to the diverse needs of various industries.

Looking ahead, the second round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) is scheduled to be held in Singapore on Monday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, along with other key Indian ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, will participate in this crucial meeting.

The roundtable aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and explore new avenues for cooperation in trade, investment, and other strategic sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor