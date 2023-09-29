India’s core industries up 12.1 per cent in August, all 8 sectors recorded growth

New Delhi [India], September 29 : The output of India’s eight core sector industries increased by 12.1 per cent (provisional) on a yearly basis in August 2023.

The production of all eight core industries cement, coal, crude oil, electricity, fertilizers, natural gas, refinery products and steel recorded positive growth in August over the corresponding month of last year, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Cement production, which has a weightage of 5.37 per cent, increased by 18.9 per cent in August, and coal having 10.33 per cent, increased by 17.9 per cent in August.

Crude Oil production (weightage: 8.98 per cent) increased by 2.1 per cent in August 2023 over August 2022. Electricity generation (weightage: 19.85 per cent) increased by 14.9 per cent in August 2023 over August 2022.

Fertilizer, natural gas, petroleum refinery products, and steel increased by 1.8 per cent, 10 per cent, 9.5 per cent, and 10.9 per cent, respectively.

The cumulative growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries from April to August 2023-24 is 7.7 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The index data for September will be released on October 31.

