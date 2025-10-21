India's core sector output increases by 3 per cent in September 2025; steel and cement lead

New Delhi [India], October 21 : India's Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) rose by 3 per cent in September 2025 compared to the same month last year, driven by strong performances in steel, cement, electricity, and fertilisers, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity. The Eight Core Industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weight of items in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and serve as a key indicator of industrial activity.

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for August 2025 was observed at 6.5 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to September, 2025-26 is 2.9 per cent (provisional) compared to the corresponding period last year.

While certain sectors showed resilience, the overall momentum was tempered by marginal decline in some areas.

Here is summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries.

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) declined by 1.2 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.7 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.3 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.1 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 3.8 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.9 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 3.7 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.3 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilisers - Fertiliser production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 1.6 per cent in September 2025 over September 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.4 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 14.1 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 11.0 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 5.3 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 7.7 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 2.1 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 0.9 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor