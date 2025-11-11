India's Deeptech Ecosystem Takes Centre Stage at IVCA Circles - Bangalore Edition

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 11: India's apex industry body for alternative assets, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), is set to host the IVCA Circles - Bangalore Edition on 12th November 2025. With the theme "Unlocking India's Deeptech Potential," the forum will bring together leading venture capital (VC) investors, private equity (PE) firms, family offices, policymakers, and founders to explore ways to strengthen India's deeptech innovation ecosystem, capital formation, and policy frameworks. The Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka joins as a Partner, along with Capital-A, Peak XV Partners, and WestBridge Capital. IN-SPACe serves as the Knowledge Partner for this edition of IVCA Circles.

A highlight of the programme will be a fireside chat on "Karnataka at the Frontier - Powering India's Deep-Tech Decade" featuring Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon'ble Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, in conversation with Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners and Surge, Co-Chair - IVCA VC Council.

The gathering comes at a time when India's deeptech sector is witnessing strong tailwinds driven by alternate capital and policy momentum. Funding in the sector has grown from $103 million in 2019 to $1.27 billion in 2023, before stabilising at $709 million in 2024. Deeptech's share in India's $11-billion VC landscape has expanded from 0.77% to 13.2%, reflecting investors' increasing confidence in frontier technologies.

Over 3,600 deeptech startups spanning semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, clean energy, material science, space technology, and more have collectively raised over Rs. 34,000 crore since 2020. Corporate venture arms and institutional investors have executed 60+ deeptech transactions since 2022, accounting for nearly a third of India's R&D-driven deals.

Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners and Surge, Co-Chair - IVCA VC Council said, "India's deeptech ecosystem stands at an inflection point. With a vibrant base of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs, the next wave of global deeptech companies will be built here. The collaboration between private capital, policymakers, and research institutions is critical to unlocking this potential and forums like IVCA Circles help catalyse that dialogue."

Ankit Kedia, Founder and Lead Investor, Capital-A, added, "India is rapidly emerging as a global deeptech hub where innovation-driven capital transforms cutting-edge research into real-world impact. At Capital-A, we believe the future of deeptech lies at the intersection of engineering excellence, industrial application, and patient capital. From AI and aerospace to advanced manufacturing and materials, we invest in businesses that redefine industries and strengthen India's role in global value chains. IVCA Circles in Bangalore embodies this momentum, bringing together visionaries, investors, and policymakers to accelerate India's rise as a deeptech powerhouse."

Air Vice Marshal Dhananjay Khot (Retd), Director - Strategy & Planning, IN-SPACe, said, "Space is not just a sunrise sector; it is also a strategic frontier. The Indian space industry stands at an inflection pointpoised for explosive growth in scale, speed, and global impactand this transformation will be powered as much by bold investors as by innovators. I look forward to the IVCA Circles - Bangalore Edition for insightful discussions on space and deeptech, and for opportunities to drive collaboration and collective action that propel us towards a truly Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The Indian government is simultaneously pushing for deeptech R&D through Fund-of-Funds (FoF) initiatives that mobilise domestic capital and strengthen India's startup ecosystem. With a Rs. 10,000-crore Deeptech FoF and the newly launched Rs. 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, India is laying the groundwork to advance technology sovereignty, attract long-term private capital, and emerge as a global hub for innovation.

Sunitha Prasad, Vice President, IVCA, concluded, "India's deeptech moment is about translating innovation into self-reliance and global leadership. At IVCA, we aim to build a strong bridge between capital, policy, and science ensuring India leads the technologies that will define the future. The Bangalore Edition of IVCA Circles carries this vision forward by connecting investors, policymakers, and founders to turn ideas into tangible impact."

A distinguished line-up of speakers and industry leaders will share insights from across the investment, startup, and deeptech ecosystems, including Ankit Kedia, Founder & Managing Partner, Capital-A; Arpit Agarwal, Investment Partner, Blume Ventures; Arjun Rao, Founding General Partner, Speciale Invest; Air Vice Marshal Dhananjay V. Khot (Retd), Director - Strategy & Planning, IN-SPACe; Dr. Prakash Mugali, Founder & CSO, Enerzi Microwave Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Garima Bharadwaj, Co-founder & CTO, Enlite Research Pvt. Ltd.; Manish Kheterpal, Co-founder & Managing Partner, WaterBridge Ventures, and Vice-Chair, IVCA VC Council; Ritu Verma, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Ankur Capital; Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner, CFO & ESG Officer, 3one4 Capital, and Co-Chair, IVCA Regulatory Affairs Committee; and Swapna Gupta, Partner, Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund.

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the Government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA represents 500+ funds with a combined AUM of over $350 billion. Our members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor