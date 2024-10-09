India's Digikore Studios Becomes First VFX Company to Create Fully AI-Generated 30-Second Video

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Digikore Studios Limited (NSEDIGIKORE), which specializes in delivering Visual Effects (VFX) for a diverse range of projects, proudly announces a groundbreaking innovation as the first VFX company in the world to create fully AI-generated motion-based video content. This achievement marks a historic breakthrough in the entertainment and advertising industry. This revolutionary technology is poised to disrupt traditional ad production by delivering custom, high-quality video ads in a fraction of the time and cost of conventional methods.

The Global Advertising Video Production Market was valued at USD 67.04 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 103.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030. With AI set to disrupt traditional methods of video production, AI-generated video ads will significantly boost Digikore's revenues in the years to come.

While DALL-E and other text-to-image models have shown us the power of AI generation, Digikore demonstrates how far we've come by adding the element of motion. Digikore can simulate complex scenes involving multiple characters and motions. Beyond still images, Digikore can generate videos up to a minute long. The possibilities for creation are endless - we could see AI-generated short films, animations, or even enhanced sports replays in the future.

Utilising advanced artificial intelligence, Digikore's platform generates video ads that are tailored to the unique needs of each brand, blending data-driven insights with stunning visuals and compelling messaging. The company's cutting-edge solution allows businesses to create ads that resonate deeply with audiences, increasing engagement while reducing the need for lengthy production schedules and hefty budgets. For more information and to experience the future of advertising, visit www.digikore.ai or contact us at hello@digikore.ai

Digikore's approach integrates the best of global talent and advanced technology from its offices in Los Angeles (USA), Montreal (Canada), and Pune (India). This integrated model ensures seamless execution and delivers unmatched quality on projects of monumental scope. Leveraging its diverse team of creative professionals and technological infrastructure, Digikore is set to redefine visual storytelling.

Commenting on the achievement, Abhishek More, Managing Director of Digikore Studios Limited, said, "AI is no longer the future; it's happening right now. We are redefining how brands communicate with consumers by combining the power of artificial intelligence with unmatched creativity. Our cutting-edge technology will allow brands to produce custom, high-quality ads faster and more affordably than ever before.

This achievement reinforces our growing influence and capability in shaping the future of visual storytelling. With a steadfast focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Digikore remains poised to expand its footprint in the global entertainment and advertising industry, driven by a commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled visual experiences. We are excited about the future possibilities and remain dedicated to pursuing additional opportunities that will further elevate our standing in the global entertainment and advertising industry."

