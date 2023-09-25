India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Asia’s leading edtech company from India, Digital Gurukul, with a track record of delivering high-quality Diploma programs across diverse domains for over a decade, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Al Khalifa Business School in London. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of higher education, as both institutions unite to offer Joint Undergraduate, Postgraduate Degree, and Doctoral programs to students worldwide.

India’s Digital Gurukul, with its 10+ years of experience and a proud legacy of training more than 55,000 students, has been a pioneer in online & offline education across Asia. The institution’s commitment to academic excellence and innovation has consistently positioned it at the forefront of the edtech industry.

Al Khalifa Business School, renowned for its academic rigor and commitment to fostering global business leaders, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this partnership. Together, Digital Gurukul and Al Khalifa Business School aim to provide students with a unique opportunity to pursue world-class degree programs that will prepare them for success in their chosen fields.

The Joint Undergraduate, Postgraduate Degree, and Doctoral programs will offer a wide range of disciplines, ensuring that students have access to comprehensive educational options with crypto payment facility with Bitcoin, Etherium, Koubek Token, Shiba inu, Dogecoin etc. as a payment option for students. This partnership will facilitate a seamless transfer of credits and provide students with the flexibility to customize their educational journey to meet their individual goals.

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Al Khalifa Business School,” said Dr. Raj Padhiyar, Founder of Digital Gurukul. “By combining our strengths and resources, we are confident that we will deliver exceptional educational experiences to our students, equipping them with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their careers” Said Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar (Advisory Board Member – Digital Gurukul & Al Khalifa Business School)

Prof. Sir Manuel Freire – Garabal y Nunez, Founder (Al Khalifa Business School, expressed similar enthusiasm, stating, “Our collaboration with Digital Gurukul represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide accessible, high-quality education to students worldwide. Together, we will nurture the next generation of global leaders.”

This partnership is set to redefine online education and empower students with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape. Digital Gurukul and Al Khalifa Business School look forward to welcoming students to their innovative programs and preparing them for a bright future.

For more information about Digital Gurukul, please visit https://digitalgurukul.in.

For more information about Al Khalifa Business School, please visit https://alkhalifabusinessschool.online/

Digital Gurukul is Asia’s leading edtech company, dedicated to providing high-quality online education to students across various domains. With over a decade of experience and a strong commitment to academic excellence, Digital Gurukul has trained more than 55,000 students, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their careers.

About Al Khalifa Business School:

Al Khalifa Business School is a renowned institution of higher learning located in London. With a focus on academic rigor and the development of global business leaders, Al Khalifa Business School offers a wide range of degree programs designed to prepare students for success in the global business environment.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor