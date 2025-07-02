India’s digital identity adoption surges amid rising trust, AI integration: Report

New Delhi, July 2 As India’s digital ecosystem expands at an unprecedented pace, Indian consumers are rapidly embracing new-age identity technologies while balancing convenience with security concerns, a new report said on Wednesday.

The data compiled by Okta highlights that more than 30 per cent of Indian users log into ten or more personal online accounts every month -- showcasing the country’s accelerating digital footprint.

Amid this growth, Indian consumers are also displaying a greater readiness to adopt biometrics and AI-driven services compared to global peers.

Despite the growing array of authentication methods, passwords remain the most convenient option for 82 per cent of Indians.

However, biometrics are steadily gaining traction, with 55 per cent using fingerprint authentication and 35 per cent relying on Face ID for smoother logins.

“Despite the new options, 82 per cent of Indians still find passwords to be the most convenient way to verify their identity,” the report said.

“More than half of the population (54 per cent) find it convenient to use a government ID like Aadhaar for verification purposes, followed by SMS/voice calls (44 per cent)," it added.

Security perceptions remain high for passwords (79 per cent), SMS authentication (74 per cent), and fingerprints.

However, risky practices persist -- 1 in 5 Indians reuse the same password across all personal accounts.

India’s growing trust in digital platforms is also noteworthy. As many as 67 per cent of Indian respondents trust businesses to protect their data, well above the global average of 50 per cent.

This trust extends to key sectors -- banks (79 per cent), tech firms (73 per cent), government agencies (70 per cent), and online retailers (69 per cent).

However, digital vigilance is rising too, with 81 per cent of Indians expressing concern about identity fraud -- significantly higher than the global average of 63 per cent.

The report, based on a global survey of 6,750 consumers (including 750 from India), also found that Indians are more open to engaging with enterprise AI agents.

While 65 per cent appreciate the speed and 24/7 support of AI, as many as 76 per cent still prefer human interaction.

Interestingly, 64 per cent of Indians are willing to share health data with AI agents, compared to 32 per cent globally, and 49 per cent are comfortable sharing financial data, compared to 27 per cent globally.

“AI is no longer a future concept -- it is embedded in the way we live, work, and connect,” said Shakeel Khan, Regional Vice President and Country Manager, Okta India.

Ben Goodman, SVP & GM, Asia Pacific & Japan at Okta, added, “In Asia Pacific, trust has become the true currency of digital engagement. From logins to AI agents, consumers want experiences that are seamless, secure, and respectful of their data.”

