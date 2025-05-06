India's digital video sector could lose USD 2.4 billion by 2029 due to piracy despite presence of legal frameworks: Report

New Delhi [India], May 6 : If strong action is not taken, digital piracy could cost India's online video sector USD 2.4 billion in revenue and result in a loss of 158 million users by 2029, according to a joint report by Media Partners Asia (MPA), IP House, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The report stated that the scale of digital piracy in India is already alarming. In 2024 alone, around 90 million users accessed pirated video content, leading to a revenue loss of approximately USD 1.2 billion.

This amount equals nearly 10 per cent of the legal video industry in the country.

The report said, "Without action, piracy could cost India's digital video sector USD 2.4 billion and 158M users by 2029."

If piracy continues unchecked, user numbers accessing illegal content could grow to 158 million by 2029, pushing cumulative losses to USD 2.4 billion and significantly holding back the growth of the legitimate digital video industry.

However, the report highlighted that with effective anti-piracy measures in place, the sector has the potential to recover. These interventions could help reclaim USD 1.1 billion in revenue, inject USD 0.5 billion into content creation, and generate 47,000 jobs by 2029.

A coordinated anti-piracy framework could also lead to the addition of 71 million new legal users, unlocking over USD 2 billion in incremental revenue and investment.

It said, "India's online video sector faces significant revenue and growth constraints due to unchecked digital piracytargeted anti-piracy measures offer a clear path to recovery and reinvestment."

The report further suggested that these anti-piracy actions could create more than 158,000 new direct and indirect jobs between 2025 and 2029. Moreover, such initiatives would help ensure the sustainability of digital platforms and enhance their tax contributions.

Despite the growth and potential of India's online video sector, unchecked digital piracy poses a major challenge.

The report concludes that targeted anti-piracy strategies are not just about preventing losses but are a powerful tool for fostering long-term digital growth. These gains, it notes, are not speculativethey represent a direct recovery of value currently being lost to piracy.

It also added that despite the presence of legal frameworks such as the Copyright Act, the Cinematograph Act, and the Information Technology Act. These laws provide a range of civil and criminal remedies, including injunctions, damages, and criminal penalties.

However, there remains a lack of appetite by local and national enforcement bodies to better prioritise copyright enforcement

