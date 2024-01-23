India's direct tax collections leap 160% over 9 years
By IANS | Published: January 23, 2024 07:01 PM2024-01-23T19:01:54+5:302024-01-23T19:05:03+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 23 The country’s net direct tax collections have increased by 160.52 per cent from Rs ...
New Delhi, Jan 23 The country’s net direct tax collections have increased by 160.52 per cent from Rs 6,38,596 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 16,63,686 crore in 2022-23, according to consolidated time-series data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday.
The gross direct tax collections of Rs 19,72,248 crore in 2022-23 have registered an increase of over 173.31 per cent compared to the corresponding figure of. 7,21,604 crore in 2013-14. The direct taxes include personal income tax and corporate tax.
The direct tax to GDP ratio has gone up from 5.62 per cent in 2013-14 to 6.11 per cent in 2022-23.
Meanwhile, the cost of tax collection has decreased from 0.57 per cent of total collection in 2013-14 to 0.51 per cent of total collection in 2022-23.
The total number of ITRs filed in FY 2022-23 stands at 7.78 crore showing an increase of 104.91 per cent as compared to total number of ITRs of 3.80 crore filed in FY 2013-14.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app